Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone survived the cold weekend, the snow wasn’t so bad but the cold! The weatherman is promising a warmer week, I sure hope so.
I would like to remind everyone of the Blessing Box located in front of the Rivesville Town Hall, please do not put expired or perishable items in the box.
Rivesville United Methodist Church is now taking orders for peanut butter eggs, large eggs $5 small $3. To place an order call Dee Dee at 304-278-5001, Bonnie at 304-278-5817 or myself at 304-777-0540. Orders are due by April 3 pickup will be April 10, pickup time to be announced.
March 19: Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry distribution 9:30-11 a.m., The food pantry is located at Rivesville United Methodist Church at Jasper and 3rd streets. I would like to add the food pantry is housed at RUMC but there are a combination of churches and folks that work together to make this food pantry work. God Bless each person who gives and who works to help folks to be fed.
March 16: REMS PTO and Clutter Farms Restaurant located in the old fire department on Jackson Street in Rivesville have teamed together to hold a dinner fundraiser. Call Clutter Farms, place your order and mention REMS PTO and a portion of the days sales will go to the PTO. Call 304-278-8170 to place your order, the hours are 11:00 a.m.- 7:00 p.m.,
March 19: Barrackville Covered Bridge fundraiser. Register at Barrackville2019@gmail.com
March 19: Craft Show at the New Fairmont Armory 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
March 26: Clothing Giveaway Pumpkin Center Church of God 9 a.m.-Noon.
April 1: Ballah hot dog sale 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
April 2: Rivesville UM Church hot dog sale 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
April 2: The REMS PTO will hold a “Breakfast with the Easter Bunny” fundraiser, the cost is $5 per child and there will be food, photos and fun! The time is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Baxter Fire Department.
April 3: Drive thru Pasta & Meatball dinner to benefit the Ricky Suba Scholarship Fund. Contact Crystal Suba Oliver through Facebook.
April 9: There has been a change to the Community Egg Hunt being sponsored by Main Street Rivesville and REMS. The kids will not be separated into 3 separate age groups as originally planned the children will all meet at REMS at 1 p.m. Register online via Eventbrite:https//gbgeasteregghunt.eventbrite.com.
April 23: Record Store Day will be held at Assumption Records located on Clayton Street in Rivesville. Doors open at 8 a.m.
May 30: Thirty-One and Pioneer Woman Bingo hosted by the Grant Town EMS. Call 304-278-777 for more information
May 14: Town cleanup day starting at 9 a.m,, meet at the town hall.
Birthday Wishes
Cade Beatty, Donna Wilson Garcia, Bev Slagle, Melanie Moore,Mike Oser, Brandon Bradley, Tim Layman.
I hope your special day is blessed.
Condolences go out to the family and friends of :
Angela DeMary and Randy Swann. I hope you can take comfort in knowing many people are keeping you in their prayers at this difficult time.
I don’t know about you all but I am really happy for this time change. I know it takes a little getting used to but we will adjust.
Happy St. Patrick’s Day to all, I believe everyone has a little Irish in them on this day.
Do you have news to share, give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Until next time please drive carefully we love our kids.As the weather gets nicer more kids will hopefully be out playing, please watch out for them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.