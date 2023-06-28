Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well. Well, we are officially into summer, it’s hard to believe next week is July 4th. The Town Council canvass was held yesterday, the results are as follows:
Tracy Runyan is mayor, Ashlee Sheets is recorder. Jim Hershman won the unexpired 2 year term on council, Kyle Smith and Avery King won 4 year terms and Donnie Edwards won a 2-year term. Mark Dorsey is also on Council with two years left of his 4-year term.
Congratulations to each member of the council as they take care of the needs of the town.
Don’t forget Sunday, July 2 is the Town’s Riverfront Festival, festivities start at 5:30 p.m. There will be music, food trucks, games for the kids, raffle baskets and more. Bring your chair and come enjoy an evening with family and friends. We hope to see you there.
A reminder that the Blessing Box in front of the Rivesville Town Hall always needs some TLC. The box needs food especially this time of year with the kids being out of school. When you do your shopping maybe pick up a couple extra items you could place in the box.
Rivesville United Methodist Church will hold a hot dog and bake sale Saturday, July 1 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. For any questions, call Bonnie at 304-282-4892 or Roxann at 304-777-0540. The church is located at the corner of 3rd & Jasper Streets and David Stilgenbauer is the pastor.
Participants are needed to participate in the Paw Paw District Fair Parade which will be held Tuesday, July 18. If you would like to take part in the parade, contact Josh Speicher at 304-376-5810 or go to the FB page which is Rivesville VFD. Let’s make this the best parade ever! The fair is July 18-22.
Rivesville Baptist Church will hold their VBS July 22-26. Giddyup Junction is for children ages 4-through 6th grade. The church is located on Main Street, bible school will be held 6-8:15 p.m. Bill Toothman is the pastor of RBC.
The Rivesville Homecoming Reunion will be held July 28-29.
On the 28th, there will be a weiner roast at REMS beginning at 4 p.m., bring a covered dish. Homecoming events begin at 11 a.m. on the 29th, catered by Frank’s catering.
The cost of both events is $13 per person. Please contact Gary Morris at 304-365-4053 by July 10 to RSVP. This event is sponsored by The Rivesville School Foundation. Anyone who lived/lives or went to school at Rivesville are welcome to attend.
Birthday Wishes
Clara Hendricks recently celebrated her 92nd birthday(love you gypsy lady), Dakota Roy, Madalyn Crawley, Sheena Hershman, Ivan Holly, Tommy Furguson, Jason Tschillard and Brandon Yates, Larry Anderson.
Birthday blessings to each one of you!
Anniversary Wishes
Happy Anniversary to Debbie and Bill Keener as they recently celebrated 43 years and Donna and Larry Anderson as they celebrated 25 years. Wishing both of these couples many more years of love, health and happiness.
Condolences
Condolences go out to the family and many friends of Yvonne Hawkins Hershman as she lost her battle with cancer. Yvonne was such a wonderful person, and will be missed by all who knew her, prayers to all.
If you have news you’d like to share please call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
I’d like to wish everyone a good weekend and a Happy July 4th. Please be safe while you are out and about. I love all my family and friends and want everyone to be careful.
Until next time, Let’s gooo Bucs!
