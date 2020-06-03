Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is well and had a safe Memorial weekend.
News from the Town:
I would like to share with everyone the town festival and fireworks have been canceled for this year. This was not an easy thing to do but with all that’s going on it was decided this was for the best. We hope for a bigger and better event next year.
A big thank you goes out to those who recently helped with monetary or non-perishable food items that were collected to help provide food boxes for those in need. All the help was greatly appreciated!
Just a reminder to everyone to please clean any grass from the roadway after mowing, Rivesville does have an ordinance about this, you could be fined if you don’t clean it up. Also it is dangerous to those riding a motorcycle. If you have any questions, call town hall at 304-278-5301.
Please remember to clean up after your dog as you get them out for their walk, it would be much appreciated.
News from the School:
This message is from Chris Premo, Cross Country Coach at Rivesville Elem/Middle School: To all the parents of 6,7, & 8th graders at REMS, there will be a meeting for those who have kids interested in running for the cross country team in the fall. The meeting will be held Thursday, June 4 at 6 p.m. at the Paw Paw Fairgrounds. You are asked that even though the guidelines for the pandemic are being relaxed, once you get there, you practice social distancing as you learn more about how the season will progress through this COVID crisis. Parents will have an opportunity to learn what to expect through the season and ask any questions. The coaches are looking forward to a huge turnout. If parents/guardians have any questions, call Mr. Premo at 304-612-6381, Facebook Messenger or christopher.premo@yahoo.com.
The Rivesville School Foundation is proud to announce the selections of two Fairmont Senior graduates for the 2020 Foundation Scholarship awards. The student recipient must reside in Rivesville Community, have attended Rivesville/Elementary Middle School and maintained at least a 3.2 GPA. Each recipient will receive a $1,000 scholarship to the university or technical school of their choice. The first recipient is Avary King who will be attending Fairmont State University and will major in business marketing. The second recipient is MacKenzie Stanley who will be attending Marshall University and majoring in exercise science. Congratulations to both of these young ladies for their outstanding achievements; best of luck in your future endeavors. The Rivesville Community and Rivesville School Foundation are proud of you for your accomplishments.
The Rivesville School Foundation would like to acknowledge and extend a special thank you to Mr. & Mrs. Rick Parker, Mr. & Mrs. Richard Toothman, and Mr. & Mrs. Dan Rider for their donations toward the scholarship program. The Foundation would also like to thank the community for their ongoing support and contributions. The Rivesville School Foundation Board Members are:
President- Frank Moore
Vice-President- Dave Sapp
Treasurer- Jack Oliver
Secretary- Abby Kopischke
Board Members are- Richard Toothman, Donna Swann, Sharon Tennant, Tyson Furgason and Chris Binotto
Like us on Facebook@rivesvilleschoolfoundation.
First Aid Fox’s Den is now open, hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Noon-9 p.m., closed Wednesday, Friday & Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.The Den offers daily specials and an ice cream special of the month, which this month is S’mores Fox Trot. The grill will close 15 minutes prior to closing. You can place an order by calling 304-278-3389.
Rivesville UMC will not hold their monthly hot dog/bake sale scheduled for June 6. Keep praying that things will work out to have one in July.
I wanted to pass along their will not be a Relay for Life this year which was scheduled for June 5.
It’s so sad that so many things have been cancelled due to COVID-19. There’s nothing that can be done about it but I hope as more and more things open, folks will take precautions so we don’t end up in this situation again. I hope it makes people appreciate the little things in life.
If anyone in the Rivesville area is in need of someone to mow grass give Chuck Duesenberry a call at 304-278-9710.
Mark your calendar:
New election dates:
June 6, Early voting, June 3 is the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot and June 9 is the Primary Election.
Birthday wishes:
May 29, Clay Gifford turned the big 6! June 1, Larry Hartley and Rylan Craig turned 13(look out mom & dad). June 2, Tempy Fern Wikle turned 4! June 3, Mary West and June 4 Dottie Conard.
Hope each of you has/had a great day!
And I’m just going to throw in there these kids need to quit growing so fast, it seems like each of them were just born!
Anniversary wishes:
May 31, Steve and Paula Michael celebrated 45 years,
Wishing you both many more years of love, heath and happiness.
As some may know the newspaper has cut their publication days down to Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, my column which normally appeared on Saturday will now be Wednesday. I would like all news sent to me by Sunday, Monday at 6 p.m. at the latest. I know we haven’t had much news with so much being canceled but I would appreciate birthdays, anniversaries, births, graduations, etc. And if we do get to the place where activities are picking up, please let me know what’s going on so I can get the information out there.
Right now I feel like our world is being turned upside down, please, in all the craziness if you can’t be anything, be kind. Sometimes a smile or kind word can make a lot of differance to someone, be that person.
If you have any news to share, give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@ yahoo.com.
Until next time, drive safe, we love our kids!
