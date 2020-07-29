Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is well and enjoying this beautiful summer weather we are having.
News from the Town:
I just wanted to share a few tips about the procedure of garbage pickup. The weight limit is 40 pounds per bag, 5 bags per pickup twice a week, Tuesday and Friday unless otherwise indicated. Garbage must be bagged and tied and town workers have a right to refuse those who do not comply. Bags must be at the curb unless by some reason other arrangements have been made. Absolutely no yard waste will be picked up — this includes grass, brush, leaves, tree limbs, etc. No out of town garbage is to be brought to a residence in town or to be put in the packer at any time. If someone is caught doing this, or allowing it to be done, they will be fined. The Town of Rivesville Garbage Ordinance is available at town hall if anyone would like to review it.
This message goes out to the Rivesville water customers. Starting in August, any customer past due two months or more will be terminated if arrangements have not been made to take care of past due amounts. The mayor and council understand there are a lot of problems financially for many people at this time, when bills aren’t paid that makes issues for the town because they can’t pay their bills. Hopefully everyone will do their best at getting things taken care of.
I would like to share that a new organization has been formed. Main Street Rivesville is a nonprofit organization with the goal to provide fundraising activities to support the needs for the Town of Rivesville. A website is being created for activities and news posted for Main Street Rivesville. The first organized meeting will be held Sept. 8th at the Rivesville Community Building at 7 p.m.The public is invited and encouraged to attend,and get involved in the organization and plan things for the town.
Rivesville United Methodist Church will hold a hot dog sale on Aug. 1 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., hot dogs, chips and cold drinks will be available. Once again there will be no coming inside, signs will lead you in the direction to place your order. If you have any questions, call Bonnie at 304-282-4892 or Roxann at 304-777-0540, hope to see you there.
I would like to share First Aid Fox’s Den is now open 7 days a week with food specials everyday. New summer hours are Monday- Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday, Noon- 6 p.m.
The FoxTrot special sweet treat for the month of July is the Red/White&Berry Sundae. Stop by and see them.
Rivesville Parent & Youth Organization
It is with deep regret the organization will cancel their rabies clinic that was planned for September. With everything that is going on with the COVID-19 Virus the veterinarian doing the clinic does not feel comfortable at this time. If things change in the future, the public will be notified.
I’m pretty sure several residents in the Rivesville area have visited the Paw Paw Park at one time or another. It’s a beautiful little park that offers a covered picnic area, bathrooms, basketball court, ball field, playground items for the little ones, and it’s just a very nice place to bring your family and enjoy. Well the park can’t run by itself and with the organization not receiving any funding and not able to have the few fund raisers they usually have to help maintain, I’m asking if anyone would be willing to make donations to help keep the park going by making a donation to help them out.They have insurance to pay, grass mowing, water & sewer bills etc. If you can find it in your heart to help them out, please send your contribution to Rivesville Parent & Youth Organization, P.O. Box 305 Rivesville WV 26588. Any and all donations will be greatly appreciated.
There is still time to rent the park for any special occasion you may have coming up, birthday parties, reunions,graduation parties etc., you can contact Richard Conrad at 304-278-2642.
McCurdysville Community Building
The homecoming picnic will not be held at the McCurdysville Community Building this year due to the COVID-19 Virus, but hopefully a big celebration can be planned in 2021! If any fall events are able to happen, they will send me the news and I will share it with you. Just a reminder as all businesses are struggling, so are nonprofit organizations, like I mentioned in this column earlier, these organizations still have bills to pay, insurance, maintenance, utilities etc. If you would like to help out you can send a tax deductible donation to McCurdysville Community Building Association, 3414 Jakes Run Rd., Rivesville WV 26588.
Birthday Wishes:
July 19, Chelsea Ayers Wentz Happy 28th from mom & dad; July 22, Sam Koch; July 30, Larry Wable; July 31- Sonja Wilson; Aug. 3, Pastor Adam Stuck; Aug. 4, Nancy Merrifield. I wish each of you a good day.
Anniversary Wishes:
Anniversary wishes go out to Larry and Terri Hartley who celebrated on July 27. Belated anniversary wishes go out to Richard and Eleanor Ayers from their son & daughter-in-law as they celebrated their special day on July 25. Wishing you many more years of love, health and happiness.
I send my apologies to the Ayers and Chelsea Wentz for these greetings being late, I had the information and forgot to put it in.
Contact Me
If anyone has news to share, I would like it sent to me by Sunday, Monday at 6 p.m. the latest. I know we haven’t had much news with so much being canceled but I would appreciate birthdays, anniversaries, births, graduations, etc. And if we do get to the place where activities are picking up, please let me know what’s going on so I can get the information out there.
Everyone be safe and look out for each other.
If you have any news to share, give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@ yahoo.com.
Until next time, drive safe, we love our kids!
