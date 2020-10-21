Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is well. I think Main St. looks so nice with all the decorated poles, we have some very creative folks in Rivesville,
Rivesville United Methodist Church is having a sub sale now through Sunday, Nov. 1. Subs will have 3 meats, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & onions. The cost is $5 and for $1 more you can get a drink and a bag of chips, when ordering please indicate whether you want the meal or sub only. Pickup date will be Wednesday November 4th at the church between 4:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. To place an order call Bonnie at 304-278-5817, Dee Dee at 304-278-5001 or Roxann at 304-777-0540.
Rivesville United Methodist Church will not be taking orders for Christmas Cookie trays this year. With everything that has been going on it was decided it would be in the best to hold of this year, hopefully 2021 will bring a much better year and things can return to somewhat normal.
There’s a new place with food in Rivesville! Scotty D’s owned and operated by Scott Swiger and Peggy Clutter is located on First Street, just past 7-11 as you make the turn headed toward Morgantown. The food trailer is on the left right next to the old restaurant, car wash, and across from the garage. They are open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday- Saturday. I have heard many favorable comments on the food and I hope to have a menu next week to share. If you would like to place an order or see what they have call 304-318-7946.
There will be a clothing giveaway Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m.-Noon at the Pumpkin Center Church of Christ, 18 Darrah Ln., in Fairview. There will be clothing for men, women & children. Here are some guidelines to follow if attending this giveaway: Masks must be worn, Adults only, no children in the basement at this time, limit of 4 adults in the basement at one time.
Don’t forget to stop in at First Aid Fox’s Den and check out their food and sweet treat for the month of October, Pumpkin Spice Fox Trot or Brain Freeze.
Give me a call if you’re interested in a DNR calendar. The price is $10 and benefits Relay for Life Survivors dinner. We all know someone battling cancer and we all know survivors, support a good cause and get some useful information and beautiful pictures. I will make arrangements with you to pick up. 304-777-0540.
Birthday wishes
Oct. 23, Stanis Martin; Oct. 23, Joann Brookover; Oct. 23, George Shaver(my daughter-in-law Jeanie’s Pap); Oct. 24, Debbie Cunningham and Oct. 26, Judy Schell.
Hope each of you has/had a great day!
Hope everyone out there is being safe. Please remember if you can’t be anything , be kind.
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids.
If you have anything you would like to share please give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.