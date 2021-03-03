Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is well and avoided any damage from all the rain and flooding.
News from the town:
This message is for Rivesville garbage customers. Garbage pickup will go to one day a week starting the week of March 8. There will be no pickup on March 9, but will be picked up on Friday, March 12. If you have bulk garbage, please call Crystal at the town hall to make arrangements. You will need to fill a form out and payment will need to be made at that time. The town hall number is 304-278-5301.
If anyone is interested in running for Mayor, Recorder or Council you still have time to sign up to run as a write in candidate, call town hall for more information.
I’m glad to hear the schools are going to four days a week and will be observing their regular hours. I know some kids are very happy are ready to get back into a routine. Please everyone be safe so this transition can work for all.
Rivesville UMC
For those interested Rivesville United Methodist Church will take orders for peanut butter eggs until March 21, pickup or delivery will be March 28. Large eggs are $5, small $3. If you would like to place an order call Bonnie at 304-278-5817, Dee Dee at 304-278-5001 or Roxann at 304-777-0540.
Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 3, RUMC will begin their hot dog sales. I’ll have more information as we get closer to that time.
Fairview VFD
I was happy to get an email from Francie Johnson of Fairview letting me know the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will begin their pizza sales on Saturday March 13 from 3-6 p.m. There are a few changes due to COVID restrictions. All orders will be phone in and carryout.
You must enter by the town hall side of the building in the single door and leave by the double doors near the kitchen. Seating while waiting will be available in the dining hall, your name will be called when your order is ready. For now a limited menu of pizza with cheese only. pepperoni and cheese pizza, large and small antipasto salads, firehouse salads, steak sandwich, ground chuck hoagie, cans of pop and bottles of water. Please be patient as the group is trying to make this work according to Health Department regulations. Masks will be required. Call 304-449-1904 to place your order.
St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church are holding Lenten Fish dinners every Friday 4-6:30 p.m. until Friday, March 26. This is carryout only. The meal consists of baked cod filet, scalloped potatoes, mac and cheese, green beans, cole slaw, italian bread and cookies. The cost of the meal is $10 and children under 10 $5. For any questions or to pre-order call Antoinette at 304-363-2793.
If you did not get a chance to order Girl Scout cookies and you would like to have some stop by the Fairmont Walmart Saturday, March 6 starting at 8:30 a.m.-until and grab a box of your favorite from some of my favorite girl scouts, For those who ordered from my granddaughter I will be contacting you later this week.
Happy birthdays
I would like to send birthday wishes to the following Eric Moore and Autumn Heck Wikle. I hope you both enjoyed your special day.
Condolences go out to the family and friends of Preston Swann, many thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
I would like also to send condolences out to Tom Heston, family and friends of Pat Heston on his recent passing. You all are in the thoughts and prayers of many at this difficult time.
I’m so glad to see things are starting to come alive again! Please be safe in whatever you do and wherever you go. Please wear your mask and social distance, just because things are easing up a bit doesn’t mean to throw caution to the wind.
If you have something to share call me at 304-777-0540 or email me ar roxannsmith3@yahoo.com
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids
