Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is doing well and had a safe and happy holiday weekend.
If you missed out on the fireworks in Rivesville Friday night you sure missed out on a beautiful show. Thank you to all who make this show possible. I took the grandkids to see the display on Sunday evening in Fairmont and they were also very nice.
Rivesville United Methodist Church will hold a community picnic on Saturday, July 17 from 4-8 p,m. Pastor Dave Stilgenbauer is calling this event “The reopening of our church doors.” It’s been a long year and a half but we have hung in there and things are slowly getting back to ‘normal’ and would like the community to share in the excitement with us. There will be food, music, games for the kids and fellowship. This event will take place at RUMC located on Jasper Street.
Mark your calendars
July 20-24 is the Paw Paw District Fair, I will definitely have more info next week
Aug. 1, there will be a drive-thru spaghetti dinner to benefit the Coach Ricky Suba Memorial Scholarship Fund. The cost is $10 and includes pasta, meatballs, green beans, salad, bread, butter, and dessert. It will be held this year at the Rivesville VFD located at 12 Jackson St.
Aug. 7, there will be Rabies Clinic at McCurdysville Community Building on Sat from 9-Noon. Rabies shots for $8 & dewormer and other vaccines at reduced rates. Dogs must be on leashes and cats in carriers. James Henderson, DVM will administer the vaccinations. Proceeds benefit the McCurdysville Community Building. For GPS, the location is 3414 Jakes Run Rd., Rivesville. Questions, call 304-278-7770 or 304-278-5905.
Due to ongoing pandemic concerns, there will not be a homecoming picnic this year. Plan to have it in 2022 when hopefully things will be safer.
FYI the Fairview VFD will not start their pizza/sub/salad sales until September.
If there are any upcoming 6th, 7th or 8th grade students at Rivesville Elementary/ Middle school who would love to run through puddles, creeks, likes long nature trails, making new friends and likes being a team player then come join the Cross Country team at REMS. For more information call Ashley Seipp at 304-244-9010 or Andrew Seipp at 304-244-9012 or you can contact them through messenger. They can get you your forms and get you registered for the fall season.
Girls basketball will meet in the REMS gym on Monday, July 12 at 4 p.m., practice will last until 5:30 p.m.. The girls will meet Monday-Friday until further notice. Please pass this information along to friends and show up for practice. For any questions contact Vicky Eddy through Facebook, messenger or email or call me and I will get a message to her.
Registration is now going on for Marion County Head Start and Early Head Start, prenatal to 4 years old by June 30.
A reminder if you are planning a birthday, graduation,anniversary party. family reunion or any gathering you would like to have outside consider the Paw Paw Park. It’s the perfect place for a gathering. Call Ric hard at 304-278-2642 to secure your date. Do it sooner than later time goes faster than you think.
Birthdays
Kelly Arthur Wright, Paula Michael, Debbie Murphy Stanley, Terry Massey, Bill Welch, Amy Loughery Gerau(my niece, love you), Joe Coburn, Kella Zicafoose, Janet Poling, Michelle Bradley, Carol Yost, Walter Plumley, Lark Tuttle, Terry Swann Hartley
Happy birthday!
I just want to remind folks there have been a lot of events at the Palatine Park free of charge. I hope everyone is taking advantage of the music and enjoying it. Also don’t forget the splash pad and little park; I’ve taken my grandkids and they love it. I might add when we’ve been there everyone has been respectable and seems to be enjoying themselves.
As we head out into the summer fun, please be aware of children that are out on bikes, skateboards, etc. Remember to drive safe, we love our kids!!
Got news? Call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Let’s goooo Bucs!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.