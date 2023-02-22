Good Morning Rivesville!
Kindergarten registration is going on, packets can be picked up at Rivesville Elementary-Middle School or Heart Junction.
Deep Waters Free Methodist Church will hold a yard sale and hot dog sale Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Stop in and find a treasure and take home some lunch. The church is located on Main Street in Rivesville.
Rivesville United Methodist Church is now taking orders for their delicious Peanut Butter Easter Eggs. A large egg is $6, small $3. To place an order call Dee Dee at 304-278-5001 or Roxann at 304-777-0540. Orders need to be placed by by March 26th pickup date will be April 2 from 1-3 p.m.
Rivesville United Methodist Church will hold their first hot dog sale of the year on Saturday, March 4 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. For any questions call Roxann at 304-777-0540.
An Ash Wednesday service will be held at Rivesville United Methodist Church tonight beginning at 7 p.m. The church is located on the corner of 3rd and Jasper streets. David Stilgenbauer is the Pastor.
The Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry will hold their food distribution on March 18. If in need of an emergency food box call Gary at 304-534-2950.
There will be a pizza, sandwich, and salad sale at the Fairview Fire Department on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 3-6 p.m,, the building is located at 409 Main St., Fairview. You may eat in or carryout and the building is handicap accessible. You may call 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905 to place your order. I’m told the phone lines are fixed, apparently a bird built a nest in the box and chewed through the line.
A clothing giveaway will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Pumpkin Center Church of Christ 9 a.m.-12 Noon. The church is located cat 18 Darrah Lane Fairview. For any information call 304- 449-1168. There will be clothing for men, women and children.
Don’t forget the Lenten Fish Dinner being every Friday Feb. 24 through Lent. The dinners are being held at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church located at 407 Jackson St., Fairmont. The hours are 4-6:30 p.m. The cost of the meal is $12 for adults, $6 for children under 10. Call Antoinette at 304-363-2793 or 304-203-1717. Walk ins are welcome.
McCurdysville Community Building will resume events. A soup and salad dinner will be held 4-7 p.m. at the Community Building. Come out and have a good meal and see old and new friends. Welcome back McCurdysville!
Time is running out to order your Girl Scout cookies. Give me a call at 304-777-0540.
Birthday wishes
Brittney Tatterson(my niece, love you) and Kaylee Shoemaker.
Blessings to each of you.
Do have news you would like to share, email me at roxannsmith3, or call me at 304-777-0540.
