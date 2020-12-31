Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and ready to roll into the New Year. I know we are all praying for a better 2021.
Just a reminder that a public hearing will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Rivesville Community Building to discuss the new garbage rates and the changes that are being implemented. Everyone is welcome to come and discuss this important issue with the Rivesville Town Council and Mayor.
Rivesville Women’s Christian Temperance Union
Members of the Rivesville WCTU have been spreading joy to those less fortunate in spite of the pandemic. Even though the Thanksgiving luncheon had to be canceled, members still shopped for Gifts of Joy through Save the Children and World Vision. A total of $2,221 was given for bees, blankets, clean water kits, pigs, rabbitts, frontline health supplies, goats,chickens, bed nets, medicines, money to educate 4 girls, hope for sexually exploited girls and a gift of the month providing an animal a month for a family. A huge thank you to all who supported this worthwhile project.
Members donated gifts and money to make up 98 gifts for the residents in the VA Nursing facility in Clarksburg. Thanks to all who participated in this project. A special thank you goes out to Joni Gray and her children Madi, Liam, Alistar, Mary and Gemma for helping to wrap those gifts, there was a lot of love put into that. Residents of the John Manchin Sr. Healthcare Center and Fairmont Health and Rehab were given Christmas cards. The group has achieved the goal of Advanced Union and members are participating in the reading course. The officers are very grateful for the dedication of the members and generosity of others who cannot be active. May God Bless all as we enter 2021.
The Knights of Columbus will hold a Roasted Red Pepper Soup lunch on Jan. 2 from Noon-3:00 p.m. or until sold out. The meal will include a quart of soup with round bread for $10. This is a drive thru pickup. You can call 304-534-8696 to place an order. The Knights of Columbus is located on Mary Lou Retton drive in Fairmont.
Birthday wishes
Dec. 30, Judy Keefover; Dec. 31, Trina Clevenger and Becky Layman Adkins; Jan. 1, Laurel Loughery(my sister) love you; Jan. 2, Mark Dorsey ll; and Jan. 5, Sherry Ice. Here’s hoping each of you enjoy your special day!
If you have any news to share call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com
As this year comes to a close try to take a minute and not focus on the crazy year it has been but what we have possibly learned in this year. Hopefully we have learned kindness, patience, how to lend a helping hand, how to make the best of a bad situation, the list could go on and on. I am so grateful for so many people during this trying year, family, friends, acquaintances, may God bless each and everyone of you.
I appreciated all the folks who read this column and occasionally I will run into someone who tells me how much they enjoy my column, that means a lot, thank you. To all who have taken time to pray for my son, that is truly a blessing, keep the prayers coming. He hasn’t been able to have the operation and if things don’t turn around t’s most likely not going to happen. He received some not so good news a couple weeks ago so we are seeking a miracle of sorts and I strongly believe in the power of prayer so I am asking if you feel in your heart this is something you can do we would truly appreciate it.
I wish each and everyone of you a safe, blessed and Happy New Year.
