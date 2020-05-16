Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is well.
News from the town:
I would like to share with everyone the town festival which would have been scheduled for June 27 has been canceled for this year. This was not an easy thing to do but with all that’s going on it was decided this was for the best. Thus far it hasn’t been decided about the fireworks, I will let you know in the near future.
The Town of Rivesville is collecting non-perishable food items such as canned goods, macaroni, peanut butter, paper products, cleaning products, pet food, cat litter, etc. for care packages that the town is distributing to the elderly and shut in. This is what small towns do best is come together in times of need. If you know of someone who could benefit from a care package, call the city building at 304-278-5301. Donations can be dropped off at the 7-11 store and a box outside of the town hall.
A big thank you to everyone that has helped out or made donations. It’s really appreciated!
This message comes from Joe Ford President of the Rivesville Little League:
At this time, Rivesville Youth Baseball has decided that it would be in the best interest, health and safety of the children and all involved to cancel the upcoming ball season. As soon as it is safe to do so, we will be collecting all unsold gun raffle tickets. Once all tickets are collected and accounted, for we will announce the new date the drawing will take place.We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during this trying time. I hope that everyone is staying safe and doing well, if you have any questions or concerns call Joe at 304-692-6003.
First Aid Fox’s is now open; hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday Noon- 8 p.m, and closed Wednesdays. The grill will close 15 minutes prior to closing time. At this time, they are only offering curbside service and call-in orders. You can place an order by calling 304-278-3389.
Mark your calendar for new election dates:
May 18 is the deadline to register to vote, May 27 through June 6 is Early Voting. June 6 is the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot and June 9 is the Primary Election.
The rabies clinic that was scheduled for Paw Paw Park in Rivesville has been rescheduled for Sept. 5. Now is a good time to get your reservations in if you wish to rent the park out. Call Richard at 304-278-2642.
Birthday wishes:
May 9: Sheila Womack, May 9: Sherman Sapp, May 11: Amber Bradley, May 11: Melanie Thompson Carpenter, May 13: Shirley Horner and May 16: Kayla Runion.
I hope each of you have a great day!
Anniversary wishes
Jim and Pam Suba celebrated 35 years on May 4. Wishing you many more years of health, love, and happiness
With West Virginia beginning to open back up, please stay safe and continue doing what you’re doing. I know this is such a trying time for everyone, please just try to hang in there and be patient, there is not a thing we can do about this current situation. If we all listen to what we are being told it will eventually work out.
As some may know the newspaper is cutting their publication days down to Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, which means I’m moving to Fridays. I’d like to take a minute to thank each and everyone of you who read this column and give me positive comments.
I would like this time also to thank all of the people who stepped up and bought Girl Scout cookies and helped the girls out. I must say I met some very nice folks while making deliveries and I’m sad that my granddaughter didn’t get the opportunity to meet each of you, she would have loved it. We have just a few boxes left, Trefoils, S’mores and Toffee, if anyone is interested let me know, 304-777-0540.
If you have any news to share, give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@ yahoo.com. Make sure you send me your info no later than Monday nights so I can get my column to the paper by Noon on Tuesday.
Until next time, drive safe, we love our kids!
