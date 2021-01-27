Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is well, can’t believe this month is almost over.
Don’t forget the the public meeting being held at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 before the 7 p.m. council meeting to discuss changes in garbage pick up. All Rivesville garbage customers are welcome to attend.
If any Rivesville resident within the city limits is interested in running for Mayor, Recorder or one of the 3 Council seats that will be available this is your last week to do so. The requirements are you must be a resident of Rivesville for 6 months and be 18 years of age or older. The clerk’s office is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and will be open on Saturday 8-4 as well. Filing fee is $10.
If there is anyone in Rivesville Middle school grades 6-8 boys or girls that would be interested in signing up for track please contact Coach Ashley Seipp at 304-244-9010, the coach is trying to get an idea of how many athletes are interested for this year. Social distancing and guidelines provided by the WVSSAC and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will be followed and enforced during all practices and events. Also now is a good time to get your physicals done for spring sports.
Are you ready for some baseball! Rivesville Youth Baseball signups will be Jan. 25-Feb. 20. Please email Rivesvilleyouthbaseball@gmail.com with your child’s name and age. You then will be emailed the documents that need completed and emailed back. Payment will be collected preferably through paypal. If you do not have the capabilities to do the above arrangements can be made. The groups are as follows:
Little League is for 4-12 years old. Junior League is for 13-15 years old. Softball League is for 9-12 years old and Challenger League is for all ages and has no fee.
The fee is $40 per player and covers shirt, hat and registration.
The player’s birth certificate and 2 proofs of residency may be requested. For additional information please contact chairman Joe Ford at 304-692-6003 or treasurer Jodie Matheny at 304-657-0784.
I’m so happy to get the info about track and baseball, it makes me feel like maybe things may get a bit normal soon, and as some know I do love my baseball so let’s hear those words, batter up!
For those wanting to get out a bit there will be a Winter Craft Show Jan. 30 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Winfield Community Building, 106 School Rd., Fairmont. Go enjoy the craft show but please be safe, social distance and wear your mask.
Don’t forget to get your orders in for Girl Scout cookies soon. Cookies are $5 a box and orders need to be placed by February 5th, money is due at the time of delivery, let me know if you are interested and help my favorite Girl Scout and her troop.
Birthday wishes
Jan. 28, a very special lady, Frieda Michael, will celebrate her 97th! Wishing you a day filled with happiness and is as special as you are. Love you. Jan. 29, Cara Parker and Jan. 29, Morgan Michael turns 2 years old.
I hope each of you enjoy your day!
Congratulations go out to Linda and Sam Koch as they recently celebrated their anniversary. Wishing you both many more years of love, health and happiness.
Condolences go out to the family and friends of Shirley Horner, many thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
If you have news to share please contact me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith32yahoo.com
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids.
