Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and are taking time to enjoy the beautiful Christmas lights and decorations.
The time is winding down to enter the Rivesville Christmas parade, so be sure and give Nicki a call at 304-694-3209 to join in.
The vendor and craft show will run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., the parade will start at 5 p.m. and after that. folks can go back to the Community Building and visit Santa. Such a fun-filled day and I’m really looking forward to it. Pastor Dave Stilgenbauer and some helpers from the mission group will have chili and cornbread, cold drinks, hot chocolate and coffee, so stop by and see them. Pastor Dave is pastor at Highlawns and Rivesville United Methodist churches. All these activities are taking place this Saturday, Dec. 18.
Christmas Eve services for Highlawns and Rivesville United Methodist churches will be held at 5 p.m. at Highlawns church located on PawPaw Avenue. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Rivesville Baptist church will host a candlelight service on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. a simple and quiet service to just take a break from the hustle and bustle of the Christmas season. RBC is located on Main Street next to Heart Junction daycare.
If you can”t get to Rivesville for the festivities our neighbors in Fairview are holding a Christmas Celebration. There will be vendors from 3-7 p.m., Stone Creek Band from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and the parade is scheduled for 5 p.m.
There will be hot chocolate, photos with Santa, and a Christmas pageant at the Fairview VFD following the parade. For more information, call 304-694-2073.
The Rivesville WCTU have been giving beyond this Thanksgiving and Christmas season. The “thanks’ offering in November provided animals, honey bees, orphan care, fruit tree seedlings, clean water kits, and a basket of hope through World Vision, Heifer International, and Save the Children totaling $3,330.
The group is blessed to be able to participate in these projects. This group partnered with the Highlawns UM Church to supply Christmas gifts for the veterans in the Louis A. Johnson Veteran’s nursing facility in Clarksburg. A total of 89 gifts were purchased, assembled and wrapped thanks to Merry Lee Powell. Kitty Johnson, Joanna Johnson, Joni Gray and three children, Max, Emelia and Margaret. A big thank you to all who helped. The group recently lost member Sue Edman and honorary member Rev. Robert Green, both passed away recently. The next meeting will be held on February 3 at 6:30 p.m., location will be announced at a later time.
I have a few DNR calendars left, call me if you would like one in time for Christmas, 304-777-0540.
Birthday Wishes
Jessica Caputo Mamania, Tammy Shipley, Erica Furgason Whitehair, Cheri Wilson Bennett, Noelle Kolb, Missy Anderson, Carolyn Keener, my baby sister Kim Loughery(Love you) Linda Dolog. Blessings to each of you on your special day.
Betty and Bernard Eddy of Rivesville will celebrate 67 years on Dec. 24. I think they deserve to be flooded with anniversary cards, 67 years needs some recognition! If you would like to send a card please mail it to Mr. & Mrs. Bernard Eddy, 51 Pleasant View Rd., Rivesville, WV 26588. Let”s fill their mailbox!
Condolences go out to the many family and friends of Dave Sapp who recently passed away, many thoughts and prayers are with each of you at this very difficult time.
Send any news you may have to roxannsmith3@yahoo.com or call me at 304-777-0540.
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids.
Goooo Mountaineers!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.