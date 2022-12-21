Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is well.
Well folks, we are down to the last few days until Christmas. I hope everyone is about ready and will be able to sit down and enjoy these last few days. If you are like me I still have those last few gifts to buy (mainly a few gift cards) and of course there are still gifts to wrap. I’m going to sound awful right now but wrapping is my least favorite thing to do. I wish I could be like my sisters and so many others whose gifts look so pretty but I didn’t get that gene, oh well. It’s the thought that counts, right?
Rivesville United Methodist Church will hold a candlelight service on Saturday December 24th at 5 p.m. The church is located on the corner of 3rd and Jasper St., everyone is welcome to attend. Regular service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Christmas day.
I would like to give a shoutout to Mrs. Jones the music teacher at Rivesville Elementary Middle School for the fantastic music program the students shared. They all did such a good job!
A big thank you goes out to Main St. Rivesville for their hard work in putting together the parade, cookies and hot chocolate with Santa. Thank you to all who came out to watch the parade in such cold weather, you are appreciated.
I would like to share I have 5 DNR Wildlife calendars left, if you would like one for Christmas get in touch with me ASAP. Call me at 304-777-0540. The cost is $10 and proceeds benefit the Relay for Life survivors’ dinner.
Birthdays:
Carolyn Keener, Richard Keener, Brandy Bradley, Stanley Merrifield, Donnie Edwards, Carole Heck, Jon Adams and William Wright.
Hoping each of you celebrates a Blessed Birthday.
Condolences:
I would like to send out many prayers to the family and friends of Rose Angelino, many thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
If you have news you would like to share give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com
As I close this column I would like to wish each and every reader a VERY Merry Christmas and a blessed new year.
