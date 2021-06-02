Good Morning Rivesville!
I would like to let everyone know that early voting continues this week. June 1-4 is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and June 5 is 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Election Day is June 8. All early voting will be held at the Rivesville City building on Main Street. Running for Mayor is Barbara Beatty, Recorder Lauronza Harmon, running for a Council seat and on the ballot is B.J. Smith, running for Council seat as a write in are: Brandon Conrad, Mark Dorsey, Chrystal Heldreth, Jim Hershman, Bill Lawrence and Frank Moore. Good luck to each and everyone running.
I’m pretty sure most folks will be happy to know there will be fireworks this year on Friday, July 2 at 10 p.m. There will not be anything else this year, hopefully next year..
This Saturday, June 5, is the very first Market on the Mon sponsored by Main Street Rivesville. The hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m., there will be a variety of vendors, artisan and crafts. The food truck will be Rivesville’s very own Scotty D’s. The entertainment for the day will be B.J. Smith and Matt Jordan of Matt’s Blues. Main Street Rivesville is a nonprofit organization with the goal to provide fundraising to support the needs of the town.
The Market will be held each month June through October 10 a.m.-2 p.m. If anyone is interested in reserving a space to set up, give Noelle Kolb a call at 304-657-1796 and leave a message or message the organization on their FaceBook page Main Street Rivesville. This event will take place next to the Rivesville Town Hall overlooking our beautiful river.
Congratulations go out to McKenzie Wright who is the statewide winner in the 5th Annual Kids Kick Opioids contest. McKenzie just graduated from Rivesville Elementary-Middle and was a top 10 finalist along with four others from the school. We are all very proud of you!!
Rivesville United Methodist Church on Jasper Street will hold its monthly hot dog sale Saturday, June 5 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The sale will continue as it has, place your order at one door and pickup at the other. For any questions call Bonnie at 304-278-5817 or Roxann at 304-777-0540.
Giant Yard Sale at McCurdysville Community Building on June 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., indoor, outdoor, rain or shine. Tables for rent for $5 each. Food and snacks for sale also. Proceeds benefit McCurdysville Community Building. For further details call 304-278-7770 or 304-278-5905.
Twenty-Five Cent Yard Sale at McCurdysville Community Building on June 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., indoor-outdoor, rain or shine. Tables for rent for $5 each. Food and snacks for sale also. Some items excluded from the 25 cent sale. Tables of stuff for only a Quarter! Proceeds benefit McCurdysville Community Building. For further details call 304-278-7770 or 304-278-5905.
Rabies Clinic at McCurdysville Community Building on Aug. 7 from 9 a.m.-Noon. Rabies shots for $8 & dewormer and other vaccines at reduced rates. Dogs must be on leashes and cats in carriers. James Henderson, DVM will administer the vaccinations. Proceeds benefit the McCurdysville Community Building. For GPS, the location is 3414 Jakes Run Rd, Rivesville. Questions: 304-278-7770 or 304-278-5905.
Due to ongoing pandemic concerns, there will not be a homecoming picnic this year. Plan to have it in 2022 when hopefully things will be safer.
A reminder if you are planning a birthday, graduation,anniversary party. family reunion or any gathering you would like to have outside consider the Paw Paw park. It’s the perfect place for a gathering. Call Ric hard at 304-278-2642 to secure your date. Do it sooner than later time goes faster than you think.
Birthday Wishes
Sheila Smith, Mary West, Dottie Conard, Linda Haught and Yvonne Liberto. Hope you all have a great day!!
Anniversary wishes go out to Dick and Judy Keefover, Missy and Jim Crawley, and Noelle and Patrick Kolb. Wishing you many more years of health and happiness.
As we get ready to roll into summer, please be aware of children that are out on bikes, skateboards, etc. Remember to drive safe and we love our kids!!
Got news? Call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com
Let’s goooo Bucs!
