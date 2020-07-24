Good morning, White Hall!
A repeat of last week, and the week before, 101 on my porch again. I can handle the heat, it’s the humidity that is rough. It was 70 degrees yesterday morning, and the humidity was ridiculous.
If you haven’t driven through the parking lot of Middletown Commons lately, it is looking very different.
Sections of the roof are gone, the front looks different with the construction and the new Subway, behind it Nail tech.
Large areas of the old mall are gone, and new fronts are on new businesses that are coming, along with the drive through.
The back look different too, so take a careful drive-through and look forward to the changes that are being made.
City of Pleasant Valley
The City of Pleasant Valley — which encompasses Millersville, Benton’s Ferry, Kingmont and Pleasant Valley — will hold its election on July 28.
All registered voters may cast ballots at the municipal building from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Rock Steady Boxing
Rock Steady Boxing is new in White Hall and is located at the old Highway Shoppe building beside Rugged and Unique. Rock Steady Boxing enables people with Parkinson’s to fight their disease by providing non-contact boxing-style fitness programs that improve their quality-of-life and sense of efficacy and self-worth.
They offer, Marshal Arts, a program for Parkinson’s conditioning, a private beginner’s boxing for children and adults, and private personal training, one on one, by appointment only.
A certified personal trainer will work with you any time you request. The premises are sanitized and spray mopped after every customer.
Jim Salai, owner-operator, can be contacted at 304-365-0942.
White Hall Council meeting
The Town of White Hall Council meeting will be in the chambers at the municipal building on July 26 at 7 p.m. using social distancing.
Mayor John Michael will open with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers and approval of minutes.
Citizens have three minutes to voice concerns after signing in on the sign-in sheet prior to the meeting.
Council members will hear reports from the treasurer and financial departments, volunteer fire department and the Marion County EMS. Members will also hear from the Annexation Committee and Streets and Highways Committee. After that, police, legal, maintenance and public works, engineer, town coordinator will provide reports.
Under unfinished business, council members will discuss the sale of the former municipal building and hear a presentation from Black Diamond.
In new business, council will hear presentations about annexing the MVB Bank and residential property, annexing ares without fire fees, a new town logo, First Exchange roadway improvements, public safety building lot sealing and striping, code enforcement procedures and final remarks.
