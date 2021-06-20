I have a friend and his wife who have opened their home to a child that isn’t theirs.
He is an attorney and his wife is a champion for children who need a place to live while their family’s issues get worked out. What’s amazing about my friend and his family opening their home to this child is they already have a family. They know what it’s like to raise children.
They have had that parental itch scratched, a couple of times. So why would they need to bring in more children? Children, that are not related to them? Children, who come from homes that are having difficulties? Why?
It could be because they are overachieving do-gooders? Nope. Maybe they are looking for community accolades? Nope. Maybe they need the extra funding that comes in when you open space in your home for a child? Nope. They know the number of children in the foster care system and they know that children that have families stepping in and giving them a home, forever how long it is needed, change the statistic in the child’s life to more positive numbers. They know that children in distress that see a foster family that works, the way families should have a better chance of reproducing that in their own life.
Here are some of the numbers for you:
• 7,265 children are in foster care in West Virginia.
• 5,081 children enter foster care in West Virginia each year.
• 60% of children in foster care in West Virginia will wait 12 to 35 months to be adopted.
Organizations are looking for folks who have a heart for helping children and a little space in their home for a weary head.
Some questions you might have:
• What’s the process?
The first step towards becoming a foster parent is completing a training course.
• How long does the youth typically stay in a home?
The length of time a youth is placed in your home varies on many different factors. At times, you may have a youth placed with you for some months, and sometimes even longer; it varies depending on the youth in care and his or her circumstances.
• What qualifications do I have to meet as a foster parent?
West Virginia has income, education, and community status qualifications. The basics are to be able to provide a safe and respectful home for the child or youth while they are in your care. You do NOT need to be married, own a house, earn tons of money or have children of your own to be a foster parent.
Some great organizations in our community that can help you get the process started are:
National Youth Advocate Program, 909 Morgantown Ave., Fairmont, WV 26554. Give them a call at 304-366-5832.
There is also NECCO, 503 Morgantown Ave., Suite 205, Fairmont, WV 26554. Give them a call at 681-404-3777.
Burlington United Methodist Family Services Inc., 1511 Pleasant Valley Rd., Fairmont, WV 26554. Give them a call at 304-368-0030.
