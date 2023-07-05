Good morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone has had a happy and safe July 4th.
I’d like to send out a big thank you to all who helped in any way with the Rivesville Riverfront Festival. Everything was going pretty well and then mother nature decided to explode on us! As they say the show must go on and it did with the beautiful fireworks. I hope everyone had a good time.
I would like to thank the following businesses for donating a basket or donating items to make a basket for the raffle. Rivesville Pharmacy, DeMary’s Market, 7-11 Ford Funeral Home DeGarmo Chapel, Sen. Mike Caputo, Sudbilly, Small Town Impressions, Dairy Creme Corner, Country Club Bakery, Classy Creation, Craft Connection, Tygart Valley Cinema’s, Muriale’s, Pizza Hut, Colasessano’s, SayBoy’s, Woody’s, MCPARC.
The wonderful baskets couldn’t have happened without these wonderful folks. Also a big shout out to Betty Jo King and Missy Crawley for their help, I sure appreciate you ladies!
So now the festival is over we need to gear up for the Paw Paw Fair which will be July 18-22, right around the corner.
The Rivesville VFD is looking for participants to be in the Paw Paw parade, you can call Josh Spiecher at 304-376-5810, go to the Rivesville VFD Facebook page or let me know and I will get the message to them. Let’s make this the best parade ever! The parade is Tuesday, July 18 and lineup starts at 5 p.m.
Rivesville Baptist Church will hold GiddyUp Junction VBS July 23-26 from 6-8:15 p.m. for 4 year old s through 6th grade. The church is located on Main Street.
Get your reservations in to Gary Morris for the Rivesville Homecoming and Reunion which will be held Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29. The cost for both days is $13. Please give Gary a call by July 10 or for any questions. Bring a chair to both events. Friday night is the weiner roast, so please bring a covered dish. Saturday is catered by Frank’s catering.
Birthday wishes
James Wikle, Sheena Hersman, Margaret Ann Bartholow, Barbara Presley, Patty Samargo Fox, Kelly Arthur Wright, Paula Hendricks Michael, Amy Loughery Gerau my niece (love you) Bill Welch my sister’s significant other; love ya) Kella Zicafoose, Joe Coburn. Janet Poling, Keith Grubb, Michelle Bradley.
Wishing each of you a blessed day!
If you have news to send me call 304-777-0540 or email ma @roxannsmith3@yahoo.com
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids.
Let’s gooo Bucs!
