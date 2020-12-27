I hope everyone has had a Merry Christmas! It has definitely been a beautiful snowy weekend!
It’s going to be another fairly warm week! It’s a little hard to go from 50 degree to barely 20 degrees and back to 40 plus degrees. It’s a good thing we’re tough!
New Year’s Eve is right around the corner! Please be safe and hopefully we can look forward to a healthier, safer, and prosperous new year.
Please recycle newspapers, white paper, and catalogs, but red or green paper, ribbons, or bows need to be tossed in the trash or better yet they can be used next year. Unfortunately they cannot be recycled.
If you do use store gift wrap or holiday cards, make sure the label says they are made of recycled paper!
Please keep using your mask, 6 foot distancing and sanitizer. The regular flu will be showing up soon, so get your flu shot and be careful while you are out and about!
Rugged and Unique
Rugged and Unique will be closing as a “Thrift Store.” The final day of great sales is on Dec. 29. They will be opened Saturday, 10-3 p.m. and Monday and Tuesday, 10-4 p.m.
The store will reopen under a “New” business, using the same store name. It should be opening early next year.
Keep watching your Facebook page for more updates!
Rugged and Unique is in the old Foam & Fabric location in White Hall, before that it was the Highway Shop. Those of us who are older, can remember the car hops who came out to your car to get your food order!
Shirley Webb, owner, operator, can be reached at 304-629-2937 or atvmudfinder29@yahoo.com
White Hall Elementary
The Marion County Board of Education has determined for the safety of our students and staff, during this upswing of COVID, that we will go remote now until after the Christmas break.
We will see students back in person on Jan. 4. Students are to continue working on their iReady program and complete their Google Classroom.
Jan. 18: Rev. Martin Luther King Day Holiday
Jan. 20: End of 9 weeks and first semester
White Hall Town Council
The Town of White Hall Council meeting was held virtually on zoom.
Mayor John Michael opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer by Councilman Tim Ridenour, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
The treasurer and financial reports were approved by the council members.
The Marion County EMS reported 873 calls county wide, 911 Center in White Hall had 7 calls, 6 medical and 1 fire alarm. There were 232 patient transfers. Thank you to the Marion County Rescue Squad.
It will be much easier and faster to transfer patients to Mon Health when it is available in White Hall. With the county permission, etc., the MCRS will be able to expand to Taylor and Marion County. No fees would be involved with these counties.
Chief Guerierri reported they have been very busy, arrested approximately 25 to 32 people, During Shop with a Cop, Sheriff’s Department helped them arrest 4 people for shoplifting, part-time officers have been working on holidays, and 3 major investigations with 3 other counties.
The Chief reported a $1,000 anonymous donation, and it will be used give out gift cards. He reported everyone was excited about the Christmas parade and hopes to have an even bigger one next year!
Lawyer Trey Simmerman reported he is working on the TIF District Annexation Project with the Beafore’s attorney, the First Exchange Bank MVB Annexation, and it was reported that the acreage or one of the parcels was overlapped with the annexation by the town of Fairmont made in 2002. That is being checked out!
Maintenance/Public Works has hired someone for a part-time position starting on Jan. 4.
Engineer Brad Pigott and Cameron Michael met with a property about a Route 250 survey.
A Horseshoe Donation was approved for a donation of $250.
The separate checking account for Federal Equitable Sharing was approved.
A Marion County Humane Society Collection Drive was approved.
A Committee for Managements Evaluations was established Mayor Michael, John Jacobs, and Tim Ridenour was approved.
The Town of Monongah Playground was approved for a $750 donation.
The price for the Old Town Hall will have counter a pay-off price.
Certificate sign-up sheets for the election will be available and entry fee is $5. The dates are for Jan. 11-29.
The meetings from now on will be on the 2nd and 4th Mondays at 6:00 p.m. starting with the next meetings in January.
Final remarks from the council and adjournment.
Contact me
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
