After snow, ice, and bad roads yesterday and today, we’ll be seeing winter get some nighttime temperatures close to zero.
Monday is President’s Day, and is also observed as George Washington’s birthday.
Please remember to sanitize, wear your mask, and steer clear of crowds and busy stores.
Valentine’s Day
Sunday is Valentine’s Day. Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone!
White Hall Elementary
Friday, Feb, 19 is a three-hour early dismissal for a Faculty Senate meeting. Dismissal will begin at 12:20 p.m.
PTO Sarris candy sale is going on right now.
Rugged and Unique
Rugged and Unique will be reopening today with a new look inside!
It will be a grand opening of the newest Amish Food and Specialty Store here in White Hall. It will have a new look inside, and just in time to buy that special Amish item for your Valentine!
Rugged and Unique will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Be one of the first to see what’s available and please feel to make suggestions of future purchases!
Town Council
The Town of White Hall Council meeting was held virtually on zoom on Monday. Mayor John Michael opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the
There were no citizens’ concerns, the treasurer and financial reports will be reported at the next meeting.
Communications & Announcements; The closing for the old Town Hall happened last week, and a Thank You from the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties and partner agencies for the Warm-Hands Clothing Drive for the 2,500 cold weather items for Marion and Taylor residents.
A new sign will be put over the new donation box at the entrance to the Town Hall, and a few things are left, but many things were given away, and new donations!
The Annexation Committee: John Jacobs will start looking at some new areas at end of February to first of March, Streets & Highways meeting is Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.
Chief Guerrieri reported 64 cases, several trips to the regional jail, and busy calls for service, and has finished his evaluation for Streets and Highways workshop.
Trey Simmerman, lawyer, reported the closing for the old Municipal Building and the City of Fairmont provided and approved the revised plat for the FEB Bank, Courtney Annexation, and just day to day concerns.
It was necessary for maintenance to use a jackhammer to bust up the salt for the roads, so some roads were not salted as necessary, new salt has been ordered, but otherwise a citizen reported the roads were well done.
Brad Pigott, Engineer, reported the meeting for Streets & Highways is Wednesday evening, met with Cindy about the beautification permits, and met with Trey about the Mall and Barnes Addition.
Council took up a list of New Business:
Building Commission renewal or appointments. Interested individuals are invited to apply, political affiliations have to be the same as Mr. Ott, Building Commission statute, can’t have 3 people from same political party;
Cleaning person does not work enough hours to be a part time employee; Pine Lane to the Town boundary, Ruby Drive as being dedicated to the Town of White Hall (subject to confirmation), and Pine Valley and Roxbury for a later time to investigate the matter; Litter Control Program passed;
Upcoming workshop dates—Streets & Highways, meets Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. and a Budget Workshop will be held on March 3 at 6 p.m., and Community Progress will be March 10 at 6 p.m. Councilors also passed a budget revision, discussed bids for a new garbage collection service, discussed bids for a new IT Security for the Town, which was followed by final remarks from the council and adjournment.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or e-mail me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
