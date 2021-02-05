This past year has been like no other! COVID, wearing masks for safety, sanitizing, staying home, not working, crazy weather!
It is fantastic for the children to be back in school, even if it is two days a week! Remote learning might be the safest way to go, but the parents and children are happy and we hope for the best!
It can and might get worse, but hopefully we can stay healthy and happy as possible!
It is definitely January weather! Even the days when it is in the 40’s, the wind is like icicles! Having snow is fantastic too, except when you have to drive on the roads before the state road department can get to all of them!
We do appreciate the long hours the state road workers spend to take care of the roads!
Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday to Cassie Jo Holbert! Cassie will celebrate her 19th birthday on Sunday. Cassie is a senior at North Marion High School. Hopefully she will be able to attend and celebrate a fantastic graduation, with a continuation of school!
Cassie is a fantastic chef and makes beautiful cakes, and anything you can cook, bake, and decorate.
Cassie is the daughter of Mendy and Billy Joe Holbert and my youngest granddaughter. Happy Birthday Cassie!
Rugged and Unique
Rugged and Unique will be reopening next Friday, Feb. 12 with a new look inside!
It will be a grand opening of the newest Amish food and specialty store here in White Hall. It will have a new look inside, and just in time to buy that special Amish item for your Valentine!
Rugged and Unique will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Be one of the first to see what’s available and please feel to make suggestions of future purchases!
Streets and Highways Workshop
The Town of White Hall will host a virtual Streets and Highways Workshop, Feb. 10 at 4 p. m. The link will be posted on the Town of White Hall Facebook page.
White Hall Town Council
The Town of White Hall Council meeting will be held virtually on zoom at 6 p.m., Feb. 5, via Cisco Webex. Link will be published.
Mayor John Michael will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ concerns, Treasurer and Financial reports, communications and announcements, Public Hearing, and Volunteer Fire Department reports are next on the agenda.
The Annexation, Streets & Highways, Evaluation, and Audit committee reports, will be followed by the Police, Legal, Maintenance/Public Works, Town Coordinator, and Engineer reports.
Unfinished Business to consider will be followed by New Business to consider: Building Commission renewal or appointments, Making cleaning person a part time employee, Pine Lane, Roxbury, Pine Valley & Ruby Drive as Town Roads, Litter Control Program, Upcoming workshop dates, Budget revision, New garbage service for the Town of White Hall, IT Security for the Town.
Contact me
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call me, Claudia Holbert, at 304-534-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.