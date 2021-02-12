The last time I shared words in this Faith Journey section was February 2020. We were living our lives as we always had but there was a rumbling in the distance that we didn’t understand.
We were in the beginning days of discovering how COVID-19 was going to change the way we experience this life. In those days before COVID-19 maybe you would have called yourself a worrier. We have found many new things to cause worry and alarm, concern and struggle in the last 12 months.
While the pain and heartache and worry we each carry is very unique to each one of us. What we see in the world around us impacts us in new and profound ways. Looking back over the last 12 months, we can see how we have been changed and challenged, confronted and tested. I write these words and wonder what would those who have gone before us say to us today.
The writers of Hebrews in the New Testament of the Bible reviewed for the people great pillars of faith in chapter 11 and spoke of their struggles. Recounting for them that those who went before in a life of faith did not have it easy. As the twelfth chapter of Hebrews begins, it is these words that I hear today for myself and I offer for us as we live these days.
“Therefore, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us also lay aside every weight and the sin that clings so closely, and let us run with perseverance the race that is set before us, 2 looking to Jesus the pioneer and perfecter of our faith, who for the sake of the joy that was set before him endured the cross, disregarding its shame, and has taken his seat at the right hand of the throne of God. (Hebrews 12:1-2)
We need to run the race with perseverance. While many thought we were in a sprint, we have found ourselves in a marathon. We need to keep living and loving and we need to keep the faith. These days are hard, but we do not run this race alone, we run this race with Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of our faith who for the sake of the joy that was set before him endured the cross.
All the steps we take to keep one another safe in the midst of this time have left us in a weary place. Let us not give up. Let us continue to love God first with our heart, soul, mind and strength and love our neighbors as ourselves. Let us lovingly run this race with perseverance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.