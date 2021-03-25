“All that the Father giveth Me shall come to Me; and him that cometh to Me I will in no wise cast out.” John 6:37
In this very familiar passage of Scripture, the Holy Spirit has moved upon the apostle John to pen the grand scope of the glorious Gospel of God. First, we behold the blessed truth of electing grace … ”All that the Father giveth Me.” Here we see that there was an eternal choice made by the Father, in covenant agreement and purpose with the Son and Spirit, to commit a people into the hands of the Lord Jesus that they might be eternally saved by Him, 2 Thessalonians 2:13. Those that were chosen in Him were chosen for this purpose, “that we should be holy and without blame before Him in love” Eph. 1:4.
But not only do we see the electing grace of God in this verse, we also behold the truth of effectual or irresistible calling grace. Our Lord declares, concerning those who were given to Him, they “shall come to Me”. Not some or most but all that were given shall come to Christ. They won’t come to the front of the church, to the pastor, or to the baptismal pool, but they shall come to Christ. When it pleases God He shall come, by His Spirit, to those chosen in Christ and in regenerating grace and power He shall give them, “a new heart and a new spirit,” and shall, “take away the stony heart out of their flesh, and give them a heart of flesh”…A heart that is tender to God’s word, will and call. He shall give them faith to believe, Eph. 2:8, and by faith, they shall come willingly to the Savior, Psalm 110:3.
But not only do we behold God’s electing and irresistible calling grace…we behold also His preserving and keeping grace. He declared concerning those who come to Him…”and him that cometh to Me I will in no wise cast out”. O, what a blessed promise is found in His words, “no wise cast out”. “But”, says the trembling sinner who has come and cast himself upon the Lord, “I still see my daily sins and they are so great and many”. But remember…He was made sin for us, 2 Corinthians 5:21, and paid the debt that His people owed to the law and, “There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit” Rom. 8:1. He said, concerning those that were given Him by the Father…”My sheep hear My voice, and I know them, and they follow Me: and I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of My hand” John 10: 27-28.
Brethren the Holy Spirit has set forth before us today the blessed truth that, “salvation is of the LORD” Jonah 2:9. The Lord Himself, speaking as the Servant of Jehovah and in perfect oneness with the Father, has come down from heaven not to do His own will but the will of the Father Who sent Him. It was the Father’s will that of all which He had given the Lord Jesus, He should lose nothing, but should raise it up again at the last day. And also it is the Father’s will that everyone which seeth the Son, by faith, and believeth on Him, may have everlasting life and that Christ would raise him up at the last day according to John 6:38-40.
