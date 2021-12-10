You ever have a good idea, or what seems to be good at the time? Well, my ambitions got the better of me this week when I decided that I wanted to make a small craft to include in my Christmas presents. The children helped to decorate the house last weekend, of which included an 8 foot gnome inflatable (dressed as a reindeer, no less) that liked to whoop us all before we got him situated on the lawn. Gnomes are a very trendy item of decor, presently. They’re also relatively easy to make, a few can be assembled via a no-sew pattern if you’re not handy with a needle. So I delved into my craft box and pulled out all the fixings to make my own little army of hobgoblins. About an hour in, I was sure I created a band of mutinous rebels. When they talk about donning our gay apparel for the holidays, they never tried to back stitch a felt hat while keeping the stuffing stuffed. Tis the season to be merry! We are now 14 days until Christmas Eve.
Baker’s Nook to host first-ever Christmas in a Small Town Tonight
I’ve been excited all week, and even when I was freezing my fingers off trying to put up decorations, I was dreaming about all the Christmas fun that would be right outside my door tonight. Marsha and the gals at The Baker’s Nook have had sugar plums dancing in their heads too and for good reason. Blessed as we are to have the bakery in town, they’ve come up with another way to make Farmington wonderful. Tonight, after the festivities, they will have none other than Santa and Mrs. Claus reading “Twas the Night Before Christmas” at the bakery. Beforehand, stop in for homemade hot cocoa with fresh whipped cream, hot coffee, assorted beverages, hot fresh pepperoni rolls and the special Nook Pizza by the slice as well as other baked goods and cookies. They hope this is the first of many Christmas events and we do too! Make sure you stop in and say “Merry Christmas!”
Tonight is the night, Farmers!
Please bundle up and head out to the streets of Farmington much like the Whos down in Whoville would do for our annual Christmas parade and festivities. We’ve got quite a lot of community groups stepping up this year to bring an ole’ fashioned good time to our fair town and by golly I hope you get holly jolly while you’re here! Tonight we will line up at Alasky’s complex where at 6:30 Husky Highway/Route 250 will transform into a Christmas Parade the likes you’ve never seen. Afterwards, join us in the parking lot next to Town Hall (Mill Street onto Railroad Street) where we will gather for hot chocolate, wassail, popcorn and cotton candy. Raffles to support FHI, Christmas souvenirs, treats and even reindeer food as some favorite Christmas characters roam around to greet our guests. To round out the evening of visiting with friends, we’ll have a fireworks show at 8 p.m. and I hear it’s going to be a dandy. Santa himself is excited to be in Farmington tonight!
Birthdays
Happy Happy Birthday to Mary Jo Elliott, Leisha Elliot, Joanna Reeves, Alexandria Alasky, Seth Tomana, Rosalie Menas, Billie Shearer, Julian Aloi, Robert Cheuvront, Marilyn Jones, Paula Wiley, Jennifer Evans Smith, Kathy Malone, and Katie Lazzelle-Bailey. Not quite Christmas babies, but quite the present to us all.
News from the North
The North Marion Christmas tree is up in front of the auditorium and what a whopping one it is! The Theatre Department will be offering a “Parents Night Out” event where parents can drop off their Elementary/Middle School aged children for an evening of performances and games. This takes place Dec. 17 and the school from 4-8 p.m. and costs $20 per child. There will be a 40 child limit so please contact them to reserve your space. Questions can be directed to coliveto@k12.wv.us. Congrats to Coach Hayes for being named Big 10 Conference Football Coach of the Year and our Tariq Miller as Offensive Player of the Year. Tariq has now become the 3rd player to receive All State two years in the history of North Marion. Nathan Miller and Logan Musgrave were named to the 1st Team Offensive Line All Conference. We also have some All Staters with Tyler Curry 2nd Team All State and Honorable Mention to Brody Hall and Logan Musgrave. Way to go, Huskies! North Marion Husky Band will host their annual Holiday Concert on Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. in the auditorium. Please come support our fine musicians.
Around town
Big congratulations to Byron and Becky Brown who are grandparents! Their daughter Sara and husband, Moses Martinez, welcomed the cutest little guy. Noel Moses Martinez has arrived and both baby and mommy look to be doing well. So happy for the new family and much love to them this holiday season. Holiday trays are available for order at Casey’s Confectionery. Call Donnie and let him know what you want at 304-825-1325. You can get veggie trays, meat and cheese trays, as well as 10x13 pans of their popular dishes. Cookie trays are also available at the Baker’s Nook as well as nut rolls. Orders need to be in by the 20th and you can call them at 304-825-9808. You could always stop in for Stuffed Pepper Soup with roll at the Nook today for $7. You can also add a side salad to any special for an additional $3. St. Peter’s Catholic Church parishioners donated 40 coats to the local elementary schools. They’re such an active bunch. Sadly, we’ve had a few more Farmers pass this week. Our deepest sympathies to the family of Agnes Davis and Michael Toothman. The ladies of the Plum Run Baptist Church Fellowship will have a cookie exchange Dec. 21. If you’d like to bring two dozen cookies, candy, and other treats to exchange they’d love to have you! They will also be doing an ornament exchange in place of a gift so bring one to trade.
Yesteryear
Sidenote: Last week’s column got a bit disjointed due to some unexpected editing. Please enjoy this week’s regularly written musings. I was rather put out by some omissions as were a lot of readers. Thanks for being faithful. Here is the original content as it was written with those cut details: In late Fall of 1918, names and serial numbers of county men were published in The West Virginian as well as the town in which they resided.The list was prefaced with a small disclaimer stating that these were the men registered for the lottery style draft for WWI. Some of the list contained names not so common to us. These were men not of our country but nonetheless among those listed in conscription. Listed is Nazzario Stefania of Farmington. His draft card lists him as a miner for Jamison No.7 and his next of kin, wife Grazie who resided in Sannicandro Garganico, a small city in the province of Foggia, southeast Italy. He sailed from Naples to New York aboard the Lazio in June 1913 with Fairmont as his destination. On the registry it says, “money in possession: 20” and that his sister was already here waiting for him. I didn’t find much about him after this but I’d like to think he found a better life in Farmington and that he and his wife were reunited. Not only did this man have allegiance to his family but he was also asked to fight to ensure the victory of both the allied countries, his new home in the U.S. and his native Italy.
School news
Congrats to Fairview Elementary for being the recipient of the WVDE Purple Star Award honoring them as a military-friendly school. They were recognized for their efforts to support the success of all students and enhance communications to provide assistance to military-connected children. Fairview Middle School Chorus concert is this coming Thursday in the school auditorium. The students recorded their concert this week and it will be up for viewing before the holidays.
National Christmas Card Day
I hope everyone celebrated by putting pen to paper yesterday for National Christmas Card Day! Mine are addressed and ready to go, how about yours? If you’re making your list please include some local folks who might enjoy a greeting of their own this Holiday Season to show your love and friendship. Bobby Petro is at 130 Kaufman Dr., Fairmont WV 26554. Mr and Mrs. Roman Chuby reside at 1543 Country Club Rd. in Fairmont, WV (apt #610), Jane Rush at St. Barbara’s Nursing Home, P.O. Box 9066, Monongah, WV 26554, Joy Kubas in room 124, Pruitt Healthcare, 50 Saine Dr. SW, Marietta, GA 30008, Mary Lea Hibbs, 238 Jesse’s Run Rd., Fairview, WV 26570, Ida (Haught) Wilson, Cedar Grove Assisted Living, Room 74, 110 Nicolette Rd., Parkersburg, WV 26104, Larry Bishop, Nella’s Inc. 499 Ferguson Rd., Elkins, WV 26241, Aldene Efaw, P.O. Box 237, Fairview, WV 26570, Stella Gibson, 1543 Country Club Rd., Fairmont, WV 26554, Mary Lou Gump, Room 106, 130 Kaufman Dr., Fairmont, WV 26554, Lionel Lowe, 401 Guffy St., Fairmont (John Manchin Health Care Center), Bob Lepley, c/o Fitzwater’s Assisted Living, 213 Locust Ave., Fairmont, WV 26554, Donna Jean Eddy, Tygart Center, 1539 Country Club Rd., Fairmont, WV 26554, and Jeanie Raad Ammons, Pierpont Center, Room 220 B., 1543 Country Club Rd., Fairmont, WV 26554. Now a lot of these fine folks have not had many visitors due to COVID so a card letting them know they’re thought about is one of the best presents they could get this Christmas. If you have anyone to add to the list, please let me know!
Final thoughts
Starting next week I’ll be in and out of the office taking the last of my precious hoarded vacation time. (In other words, last minute shopping and shuttling the children.) Please continue to send me your messages, events, birthdays and the like to my email scummons@timeswv.com, you can also contact me on social media, and in the office at 304-367-2527. Stay safe out there, stay warm, and with a grateful heart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.