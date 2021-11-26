Good Morning, White Hall!
It’s been a beautiful week. Extremely cold at night, the lowest temperature at night was 20 degrees a couple of times. Unfortunately, today is supposed to be in the 30’s all day.
I hope everyone had a fantastic Thanksgiving. Christmas is right around the corner, and it’ll be here before you know it.
Things are still happening at the “Mall.” Several places are opening in the coming weeks. Taking the short-cut thru the drive-thru is great. I can’t wait until they black-top the road in front of Hardee’s and Truist (BB&T) and the “Mall” exit and entrance.
Marion County CEOS
The Marion County Community Educational Outreach Service will host a Recognition Day get together next Friday, Dec. 3. The dinner meeting will be held at the Winfield Community Building. The speaker will be Candace Gonzales, “Grandparents Program.” Registration at is at 9:30 a.m, and meeting at 10 a.m.
White Hall Elementary
Our White Hall Wildcats, have been busy this month raising money for the Marion County Christmas Toy Shop for children of our county in need of toys for Christmas.
Congratulations to Mrs. Bushko’s homeroom that raised the most money. Second place was Mrs. Jordan’s class.
Nov. 22-24: Weather Days (No School)
Nov. 25-26: Thanksgiving Break, No School
Nov. 30: Terrific Kids for November announced
Dec. 1: PTO Virtual Meeting at 6:30 p.m., see Facebook PTO page for the link to join in mtg.
Dec. 3: Way to Go Wildcats
Dec. 6: Colasessano’s Coupons sold, delivered by PTO to the students
Dec. 9: At 7 p.m., Town of White Hall this event
Dec. 10: Way to Wildcats Announced
Dec. 13-17: Wildcat Wonderland (formerly known as the Penguin Patch)
Congratulations to the 2nd 9 week’s Student Fourth Grade Leadership Team: Reese Commodore, Nate Armistead, Emmit Ferguson, Delaney Kraft and Connor Tacy.
White Hall Town Council
White Hall Town Council met in council chambers at the Municipal Building. Mayor John Michael called the meeting to order at 6 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, a prayer, roll call, approval of the minutes, and the treasurer and financial reports.
The White Hall Christmas Parade will be Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. and several businesses and organizations have expressed interest in participating. East Fairmont Band will be participating. Line-up is at 6:30 p.m. in the Trinity Assembly of God Church parking lot. Town Coordinator Cindy Stover reported that Santa Claus will arrive on the fire truck and will greet kids in front of the White Hall Public Safety Building and hand out gift bags.
Marion County EMS: Reported 853 calls in October, 2020 for that year. This year has increased to 1008 calls for October, 2021. As of right now Marion County EMS is running staff from White Hall 16 hours a day, Monday through Friday.
They hope to increase the number of shifts as they hire more personnel. Current staff likes the new offices in White Hall and enjoys working here.
Streets and Highways: Deputy Mayor Tim Ridenour reported that clean-up for the paving project is progressing.
Police Department: Chief Guerrieri reported he is still down one officer and other officers are working overtime to cover his shifts. The police will work Thanksgiving day and have dinner with the Chief and his family.
Three officers are working at Walmart this morning for the black Friday sale.
Legal Department: Town Attorney Trey Simmerman reported the existing garbage haulers do not have to follow the new rule of using smaller trucks to pick up garbage, and suggested enacting a weight ordinance for trucks as a positive step towards getting some feedback from the other providers.
Town Coordinator Report: Cindy Stover reported Mon-Marion Hospital would like to partner with the Town for Community Wellness events, including Multiphasic Testing for the Town employees, council and their families, as well as the community, sometime around the end of June. Other wellness events include flu shots, educational training for the community and clubs for diabetes or lung cancer.
The list for the 2022 elections for County, State, and Federal: Early voting for primary election is April 27 to May 7, primary is May 10, early voting for general election is October 26, 2022 to November 5, 2022 and general election is November 8, 2022. A map is posted with the precinct changes.
A revised Pavilion Resolution was passed restating that residents pay $50 and a $50 returnable deposit and businesses can make a donation to the Town for its use.
The December council meetings will be held Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. and Dec. 20 at 6 p.m., and the Community Progress Workshop is Jan. 5 at 6 p.m.
During the Executive Session the Council decided the Condemnation/Eminent Domain property rights for the Lavender Lane, Garnet project are to be considered.
The Town of White Hall will obtain an appraiser for Lavender Lane, and Garnet Condemnation/Eminent Domain property rights.
Final remarks and adjournment
White Hall Blessing Box
Please remember the Blessing Box beside the entrance to the White Hall Municipal Building. The Blessing Box is always unlocked for people to stock it with non-perishables or other necessities. Those who need an item are welcome to help themselves.
A new Blessing Box has been added at Fleming Memorial Presbyterian Church on Locust Avenue near the intersection of Country Club Road! “Take what you need, leave what you can.”
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
