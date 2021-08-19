Hello Barrackville!
August is such an undecided month, no celebrations, nothing significant on the calendar unless parent back to school celebrations are to be noted! Sylvia Plath said about “August rain: the best of the summer gone, and the new fall not yet born. The odd uneven time.” Which also was summed up by a quote from author Sue Monk Kidd, “The month of August had turned into a griddle where the days just lay there and sizzled.” August might be a month for planning the rest of the year. I need to research my reading list for fall and into winter which is a lengthy process! Natalie Babbitt, author of “Tuck,” says of August, “The first week of August hangs at the very top of summer, the top of the live-long year, lke the highest seat of a Ferris wheel when it pauses in its turning. The weeks that come before are only a climb from balmy spring, and those that follow a drop to the chill of autumn, but the first week of August is motionless, and hot. It is curiously silent, too, with blank white dawns and glaring noons, and sunsets smeared with too much color. Often at night there is lightning, but it quivers all alone.” I haven’t read “Tuck,” so this is a good place to start my list!
Sad community losses
Patricia Ann Scott, 57, of Barrackville, died Friday, Aug. 13 at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born May 12, 1964 in Fairmont, a daughter of Patricia Ann McDonald Harris of Farmington and the late Dana “Bud” Harris Jr.
Patricia was a homemaker who loved her grandchildren, feeding the birds and animals of all kinds. She devoted her life to raising her children, providing a home for her husband, and being a grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is also survived by her husband, Terry Eugene Scott Sr.; 3 children; Amanda Mae (Travis) Knowles, TX, Samantha Jo (fiancé Dustin Dennis) Hepner, Barrackville, and Terry Eugene “T.J.” (Destiny) Scott, Jr.; 7 grandchildren: Holden Knowles, Blaike and Liam Hepner, Drake and Alyssa Dennis, Graysynn and Carsynn Scott; 4 brothers: Harry “Bud” Harris, Frank (Glenna) Harris, Ronald (Kim) Harris, and Dana Harris, III; several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Chester Wane Herdman, 87, of Barrackville, passed away Monday, Aug. 16. He was born in Shinnston on Nov. 27, 1933, a son of the late Clinton Herdman and Lillie Bower Herdman.
Chester was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving for four years. He was a retired coal miner. He enjoyed golf, bowling and everything sports related.
Chester is survived by his wife of 66 years, Martha Herdman; children, Gerald Herdman and his wife Donna of Fairmont; Donna Toothman and her husband Doug of Barrackville, and Joy Boyer and her companion Nathan of Kingmont; grandchildren, Crystal Hickman and her husband Michael, Jerry Herdman and his wife Jennifer, Dustin Hess and his wife Jenna, Tina Wolfe and her husband Travis, Andrea Bush and her husband Josh, Tommy Larimore and his wife Melissa, Matthew Larimore and his wife Ashley, and Alex Hess; 15 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild.
In addition to his parents, Chester was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
In the market?
One of our neighbors has Holland lop bunnies for sale and lionhead bunnies from two separate litters. The number is 304-365-1400. Cutest things you ever did see!
Happy belated anniversary
Happy Belated Aug. 4 anniversary to Jonathan and Gina Sloan who have been married nine years. May the sun always shine on the path you share, the moon always shine brightly in your hearts, and the shooting stars always keep a close watch on you both everywhere you go.
Bob and Connie Pirner celebrated 40 years of marriage on Aug. 8. Share a vision and move forward together. It just gets better and better.
While we are at it!
Happy Belated 11th Birthday to Mason Bowers who celebrated the event Aug. 9. “Oh, the places you will go!”
School starts soon watch out for buses
When school is in session, please, drive carefully and observe the following rules around school buses:
On all undivided highways (without a median), traffic in both directions must stop at least 20 feet from a stopped school bus that has its red lights flashing. You must not pass the bus until the lights are turned off or the bus starts.
On divided highways (with a median you cannot cross), traffic coming toward a stopped school bus from the opposite direction of the median does not have to stop.
You must stop for a stopped school bus which is receiving or discharging students on school property or private property.
If the identity of the driver of a vehicle which passes a stopped school bus cannot be determined, the driver of the vehicle in violation may be guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, subject to fines.
Contact information
If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
