This year has presented various challenges for us in maintaining the high quality of education we are accustomed to providing our students. Staff of Marion County Schools are completing the final tasks to close the 2019-2020 school year. Obstacles of this year’s closure will extend it through the end of June as we anxiously await the in-person graduation ceremonies to take place June 26-27 (go to marionboe.com for specifics).
It has been a daunting task to plan for necessary changes with the abrupt soft closure in March, which forced us to transition to remote learning. We were certainly not prepared to continue that over an extended period. While doing our best to quickly ramp up for remote learning we were also thinking about what we would do to honor our seniors, bring closure to a school year, plan for limited summer activities and vigorously research ideas to prepare plans to bring students back to school in the fall.
Research on the topic of re-entry for the fall has been going on for the last month. Committees comprised of various stakeholders have been meeting in the last two weeks with mindful constructive conversations.
Committees are working in the following focus areas: Instruction/Learning; Social/Emotional/Physical Wellness; Career Technical Education; Child Nutrition; Special Education; Safe Schools and Facilities; Finance; Extracurricular/Extended Activities; Technology; Transportation. The stakeholders engaged in each committee are tasked with coming up with an adaptable plan that keeps students and staff safe, mitigates and minimizes the spread of COVID-19, and supports learning. Although Marion County decided to begin earlier on a re-entry plan, we are anxiously waiting to see the first draft of the re-entry plan being developed by the West Virginia Department of Education task force, to help us strengthen Marion County’s plan.
The focus area committees are considering different re-entry schedule options and the implications for choosing a certain option. The options being explored so far are full return with large group limitations; alternating days with staggered in-person attendance opposite remote learning opportunities; complete remote learning with no in-person attendance. Each focus area committee is addressing the safe return by the following key ideas: stepped up healthy and hygiene measures; reduced class size to address social distancing; staggered schedules of student attendance; new or altered calendar; attendance policy (absences, student excuses to stay home); large group activities such as assemblies, sports, parent teacher conferences; effective remote learning; social/emotional/physical wellness practices for staff, students and families.
At the core of all research, processing and planning is the key factor of keeping everyone safe. According to experts in the health and wellness fields, social distancing and heightened hygiene practices seems to be the key to keeping people safe. Due to the design of schools, types of activities and the collaborative structure for learning, social distancing must be maintained as a top priority in keeping schools open. I would like to thank everyone in advance for their patience as we work through plans for moving forward as expediently as possible.
Randall Farley is the superintendent of schools for Marion County.
