How can it feel like fall already? A few cooler nights encouraged me to close a couple windows before bed and the mornings held that little scent of fall in the air. I enjoy summer and love the fall but not what follows with the cold and snow, though. The leaf peeper maps are already being circulated and this is my favorite activity during the peak of the season with all the vibrant color changes and the tapestry God provides.
Community picnic
Barrackville United Methodist Church will host an all community picnic on Sunday, September 10 at 4 p.m. in their outdoor pavilion located behind the church building at 409 Pike St., Barrackville. Everyone is invited. Barrackville UMC will provide the main courses of chicken and pulled pork as well as drinks and paper products. We are asking those who join us to consider bringing a side dish or dessert to share.
Trick or Treat?
Fall is upon us we know there will be questions about trick or treat and that we usually try to coincide with Fairmont’s schedule. Barrackville Town Council should be making an official decision at the September or October monthly meeting and we will announce to the public soon as the final decision is made.
Boot Drive
Barrackville’s Christmas In Our Town committee will sponsor a Boot Drive Saturday, September 16 to raise funds for the event. Remember the parade and activities will take place on December 2!
Honoring Bob Kisner
In honor of Bob Kisner, we are going to continue to give back to the community school kids with a yearly back to school supply give a way. Bob Kisner passed this year but loved giving to the kids of Barrackville. We will continue the tradition in his honor, giving away free school supplies at the Barrackville Community Building, this Saturday, August 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please stop by and grab some supplies! Sponsored by friends of Bob Kisner.
Barrackville Beautification Committee
The Beautification Committee has purchased eight flags to be hung on poles about town. Keep an eye out for their display soon. Also, the exterior of the town hall will be getting a face lift this week or next week. Painting begins soon!
Back to School
Please be aware that the streets in the morning are busier than usual with the kids starting back to school. Most all streets in town are 25 miles per hour with some marked slower. Please be aware and cautious of children darting out without looking. Yes, they should look but they are children and still learning. We are to set an example for them through patience and caring, so please watch out for our children.
Christmas In Our Town
The next meeting for Christmas In Our Town will be on Thursday, August 31 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Lions Community Center below town hall. Vendors are still being accepted for the event by contacting Cari Casuccio through email caricasuccio@gmail.com
Join the Lions
The Barrackville Lions Club would love to recruit new members. The Lions Club is a nonprofit civic organization that assists the Barrackville community that promotes the principles of good government and good citizenship and takes an active interest in the civic, cultural, social and moral welfare of the community. Please consider joining this wonderful organization. Contact Cari Casuccio at caricasuccio@gmail.com
Grill 250 News
Grill 250 will be open Thursday this week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for normal business hours. The restaurant will be closed this Friday through Sunday for vacation.
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall, P.O. Box 26, 716 Pike St., Barrackville. Phone 304-366-9372 Hours are Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Council meeting is the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Planning Commission meetings are the first Monday of each month.
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Code Enforcement Officer: Mr. Stewart 681-214-3414
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
