A few years ago, as part of a joint Christmas present, I booked a trip to Boston for my hubby and I. We had never been and as a die hard Red Sox fan, it had been his dream to see Fenway Park. Coincidentally, they were playing the Yankees on the same week that a book event was going on in which several of my favorite authors were attending.
Off we went, staying at a lovely Airbnb in Winthrop, just over the Belle Isle Inlet and across the Charles River into Boston proper. It was an adventure (they don’t drive the same as we do in West By God) which lapsed into a memorial ride over to Salem, Mass. on Friday the 13th, seeing the graves of those accused “supposed” witches, and then to the Talk Books Author Event in Burlington.
Of course, the highlight was our tour of Fenway Park, including the Green Monster, followed by very rainy Sox vs. Yankees game (the night after a fight broke out on the mound). We had the best time sitting on the third base side with some real life Bostonians who drank Sam Adams and heckled throughout the game.
While the atmosphere was wet and not my cup of tea (yuck yuck), those fellas made sure we had a wicked time. When we tell the story of our rain-delayed win, I always work in how odd it was to see a vendor walking up and down the rows of fans yelling, “Chowda here!” You could get a bowl of real New England Clam Chowder at the baseball game! To this day, it’s something I can’t get over. You just don’t think of it as typical stadium snack cuisine. Sadly, I did not partake but I did sample enough lobster rolls (and tasty lobster and waffle dish) that I should’ve turned red and grew claws by the time we departed at week’s end.
Around town
What a slow week in town. Nothing like a bit of a lull to dig a little deeper into what’s been going on around here based on conversations we’ve all had in the last week. I’ve come up with some questions that maybe my fellow Farmers can answer.
In the Marion County Genealogy group on Facebook, a lady inquired about information on a plane crash in Farmington around 1958. Well, of course that perked me right up! A small blurb was mentioned in the Hinton newspaper stating that Canton, Ohio native Howard N. Johnston, age 33, died when his single engine craft crashed and burned on a hillside about two miles south of Farmington. Anyone remember this incident?
It happened around Labor Day weekend. If you do, drop me a line and let me know! I’d love to share. Speaking of sharing, a very nice gentleman came to the office to see me and he even brought to me a little piece of Farmington history.
I should’ve asked him if he minded me telling his name and I apologize for that, but he brought me a blank check from the original Bank of Farmington. It’s in perfect condition and now resides with my other Farmington memorabilia perfectly preserved. I did share a picture of it on social media if you’d like to go into the Farmington Facebook page to take a looksie. I really appreciate it (and no, not because I have something Fred Priester doesn’t have in his vast collection) thank him for taking the time to come down and give me a little piece of my hometown.
A very Happy Anniversary to Debbi and Brad Jones out in Rachel who are celebrating this Thursday. If you were waiting around you missed out on getting a slice of the Nook pizza yesterday. The girls ran out shortly after lunchtime but Marsha said they’ll make enough dough to accommodate everyone next time it’s the daily special. Today she’s got homemade meatloaf with mashed potatoes, green beans and the nook rolls for $12 and if you want to add a side salad you can add an additional $3 to your total. She’s also going to be open for breakfast tomorrow from 7:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. and you can dine in or carry out.
Yesteryear
Do you remember when the county superintendent would give you a primary reading circle certificate at the end of the year from the state of W.Va. stating how many books you read during the school year? I’m happy to report that in 1st grade at Farmington Elementary, I read 60 books in the school year from September to May. Coincidentally, my goal on Goodreads.com this year is 50 books from January 1st-December 31st. Let’s see if I can do it! I’m a bit behind right now, having only read six books since the start of the year but I’m hoping to make up for it this weekend.
The elementary school newsletter for February 1991 noted a lot of accomplishments. Angie Koon, Shelly Mason and Sabrina Malone entered the Young Writer’s Contest. Sabrina’s story, “Small Adventure” was submitted to the county level. Tiffany Haught and Clinton Dobbins represented us at the County Spelling Bee. Brian Roach, Melissa Filius, Angie Koon, Julia Toothman, Sabrina Malone, Chastity Evans, Jimmie Hayes, Clinton Dobbins, Tiffany Haught and Kristina Smith represented the fourth grade at the Social Studies Fair. Brian, Melissa, Sabrina, and Chasity all went to the county level. A reminder to those not in the know. Farmington Elementary only had one classroom of each grade, K-4. That’s a lot of accomplishment for a classroom of only 20 plus students. Mr. Carpenter was a darn good teacher.
News from the North
Our lady Huskies are going into round two of sectionals and will play tonight at 7 p.m. Let’s go Huskies! Congratulations to the Hess brothers. Brody Hess and Noah Hess both placed at this week’s regional wrestling match in their respective weight classes and are now state bound. NMHS has taken an extra measure to ensure a safe environment for all students. In an effort to report bullying, harassment, and also as a tool to anonymously report students’ concerns, a lockable drop box is now located outside of the main doors. Students, parents, and guardians may use the box and it will be checked by an Administrator each morning. This might be a good way to let faculty know about abuse in the home, children in need, going hungry, or not receiving proper care, as well as depression issues and other mental health concerns.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday to Ryan Elliott, Sandy Malone, Mandi Wolfe, Rachel Kittle, Brandon Fleeman, Harry Steptoe Jr., Carly Jones, Randy Elliott, Sandy Malone, Michael Devault Jr, Miranda Darrah Clark, Andy Arbogast, Beatrice Nichole, Bob Hearn, Ida Macias and Kimberly Leezer Himes.
Church news
Ash Wednesday Mass will be held on March 2 at 5:30 p.m. in St. Peter’s Catholic Church and again at 7 p.m. at St. Patrick’s in Mannington. Each Thursday during Lent there will be a Devotional Luncheon at St. Patrick’s Parish Hall. This coming week, March 3, you can join them at noon for devotions, fellowship and soup and crackers provided by First Baptist. Stations of the Cross will also be held every Friday during Lent at both parishes starting March 4 at 4 p.m. in St. Patrick’s and 5:30 p.m. at St. Peter’s. Finally, during this season and always, a reminder of five times to make the sign of the cross: during personal prayer as an invocation to the Blessed Trinity, when passing a church to honor the blessed Sacrament present inside, when you hear a siren to heal those who are in danger of dying, when passing a cemetery as a prayer for the Holy souls, and when you see an accident as a protection for those who are in peril.
Final thoughts
My heart is sad today at the events in the Ukraine. I know many people feel like this isn’t an issue for us in W.Va., but this is a global hurt that we will feel all over the world. Mothers shouldn’t feel the need to pin their children’s blood type to their clothing before sending them to school in the morning for fear they might be hurt in an attack. It’s always the innocent that hurt. Let’s take this weekend to be thankful we are at peace, to pray we stay that way, and to remember that Mountaineers are always free by the grace of God. You can reach me in the office Monday morning from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., via email at scummons@timeswv.com and by phone at 304-367-2527.
