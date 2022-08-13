About four years ago our family moved to Fairmont when I became the pastor at The Baptist Temple.
While I remain confident in God’s direction regarding this move, there were two additional perks to relocating. One, this Mountaineer fan reduced his drive time to Morgantown by an hour. Secondly, my wife and I were given the opportunity to purchase our own home rather than live in a church-owned parsonage.
We had lived in two different parsonages and while they provide a convenient option, Rose and I missed having a place that we could transform into our home. What we have enjoyed most so far is the landscaping. Believe it or not, I really enjoy lawn care. I have also developed quite an interest in plants and shrubs.
Over the past four years, we have added, replaced, and repositioned dozens of plants. We’ve really only had one rule: we only bought perennials. Everything we purchased would be planted somewhere. Our reasoning has been that annuals are generally a waste since their blooms only last a season. Why purchase a flower that will only last one growing season when we can get a plant that will potentially last for decades?
Then something changed this year. I was convicted about how I viewed a part of God’s creation as a waste. As Scripture reminds us, everything has a purpose and a season (Ecclesiastes 3:1). While we generally love the longevity and dependability of perennials, annual plants add to the zest and variety of life.
Likewise, there are seasons of life that are just that, a season. Good or bad, they arrive quickly and depart even more suddenly. As I revel in the beauty of our recently planted marigolds, I know their lifespan is limited. In less than three months, they will have succumbed to seasonal frost.
It’s really easy to miss out on aspects of life when we consider something as only temporary. In one sense, all of life is temporary. There is a serious danger in missing God’s blessings because we are too busy to stop and enjoy today. We are reminded in Scripture that there is no promise of tomorrow (Matthew 6:34).
Rose and I have been in a series of transitions for some time now.
It was two years ago that we moved our firstborn into the dorms at WVU. This weekend we moved our middle child. In four years, we anticipate moving our youngest child somewhere. It would be easy for us to look ahead to what will be.
While we have been cautiously looking forward to an empty nest, we have done our best to focus on the present. In fact, I think many of us are so busy looking ahead in life that we never fully enjoy the present. But as James writes in his epistle, our life is like “a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes” (James 4:14). Appreciate what you have today because it only lasts for a season.
One of my favorite poems to share at a funeral is Robert Frost’s “Nothing Gold Can Stay.” This short poem is a reminder that life is constantly changing and there is really nothing we can do to stop this cycle of change. Instead, we should embrace the seasons as they approach while never losing sight of God’s presence in the quiet or unpleasant times. And for this season of life, it also means being willing to buy marigolds and begonias again.
