Saturday, June 17 will be the Second Annual Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival for our town and our treasured bridge.
The history preserved in the nooks and crannies of the bridge are remembered by many who have loved the bridge through all its glory as well as its quiet decline. Stories of buses driving through, taking kids to school over many years and then when it was deemed unsafe to carry the kids, they walked through the bridge to wait on the other side for the bus to pick them up again. Stories also of kids walking through the dark on the way home and tripping over a cow in the middle that just thought it would bed-down for the night.
I can imagine our bridge chuckling as the young ones took off like a streak and made it home in record time! I can imagine our bridge tenderly watching the Girl Scout troops crossing in their bridging ceremonies and watch them as young mothers bring their children back repeating the ceremony. I can imagine our bridge sadly watching the passing of staunch supporters and proud that its town recognizes them with soft lights and reverent words. I can imagine our bridge watching our efforts and quietly waiting for the help it desperately needs. I imagine our bridge waiting patiently on its town. I don’t want to imagine our town without our bridge. Do you?
Barrackville Treasure Hunt
Check out your free Times WV newspaper Thursday, June 15, today, for the first clue to the Great Barrackville Treasure hunt. The hunt won’t go live until Friday at noon, meaning that all the clues won’t be in place until then. All the clues are on public property and you will not need to scale the side of a building to capture the clue. Please be respectful and leave the clues for the next player to have some fun. The final clue will be an item to be turned into the Information Booth, in front of the school, during the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival, Saturday, June 17 in exchange for the grand prize of a $100 gift card sponsored by the Times WV.
Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival
Saturday June 17 — The day starts out with a free sausage gravy and biscuit breakfast take out at the Barrackville United Methodist Church from 8-10 a.m. The festival open at 10 a.m. with vendors, and food trucks. The information booth will be in front of the school memorial wall with information, raffle of a print of Valley Falls donated by Beverly Charlton and other raffle items and T-shirts for sale for $22 each. Check out the school gym for a student art display, recognition of the coloring and drawing contest winners will be at 1 p.m. in the gym and stick around at 1:30 for the Fairmont State University Kids Improv group, and the Ducky Race. You can purchase a duck for $5 at the information booth. At 2:30 and hometown entertainment of JM Hawkins poetry at noon and local Zack Lilley at 12:30 in the green space by the church pavilion. Check out The Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society Facebook page for all the details. Please stop by and enjoy the day and support this wonderful cause.
Historic Preservationist Lecture
Jon Smith will present a lecture Friday, June 16 at 6 p.m. at the Barrackville Covered Bridge on the bridge’s history, restoration and preservation needs. Jon Smith is a master artisan with over 55 years of experience specializing in preservation and education. Near to Jon’s heart is the Barrackville Covered Bridge, which played a vital role in creating the Burlington Charter for the US Department of Highways’ Best Practices for Covered Bridges. Please join us for this special presentation from this knowledgeable educator. Please bring a chair to enjoy the evening. For more information contact Diana at Barrackville2019@gmail.com or 304-376-1759.
Welcome Grill 250
Welcome to a new eatery in Barrackville! Grill 250 has a varied menu and dine-in seating available. The menu includes wings, hotdogs, hoagies, Smashburgers and more which all sound great. Please stop by and check them out. They are at the entrance of Barrackville on U.S. 250 in the same spot where Goodfella’s restaurant was previously. The restaurant is closed Mondays and hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday hours are noon-6 p.m.
Great neighbors
Thanks to everyone that is helping get our wonderful little town ready for our big day Saturday. Folks are picking up trash, cutting shrubs and grass along our roadways and at our covered bridge. Everything looks wonderful.
Congratulations
Jack and Glenna Pirner, son and daughter-in-law of Bob and Connie, who were successful in reaching the Summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa. The adventure was a once in a lifetime opportunity and I am sure there are many stories to be told. Congratulations on your accomplishment and your safe return home!
Estate sale
Saturday, June 17 at 713 Maple Ave., Barrackville from 8 a.m.-until, estate yard sale, household items, furniture , jewelry, pictures, quilts and more.
Neighbors news
The Town of Fairview is having a Town Wide free Cleanup Friday, June 16-Sunday, June 18. The dumpsters will be placed at Poppy’s parking lot, which is now The Fairview Food Bank. Items that can’t be placed in dumpsters: We cannot take paint, oil, car batteries, tires, construction debris, or any other hazardous materials. If you have empty paint cans, we can take those. If there is any paint in them it will need to be dried up with cat litter or sawdust. No appliances containing freon, such as refrigerators, freezers, air conditioning units. No tires. No regular household garbage. This is for Fairview residents only. Friday, June 16th from 12:00(noon)-8:00pm. Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. We hope this helps everyone clean up and beautify the Town.
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall PO Box 26, 716 Pike Street, Barrackville, WV 26559. Phone 304-366-9372 Fax 304-366-3053 Hours are Tuesday – Friday 10 am – 4 pm. Council meeting is the first Tuesday of the month at 7 pm. Planning Commission meetings are the first Monday of each month
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Code Enforcement Officer: Mr. Stewart 681-214-3414
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
