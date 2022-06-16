Anticipation! Time flies, not only when you are having fun, but when you get to be a certain age.
Here it is June half over and the long anticipated Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival is this Saturday, June 18! Summer is in full swing if the recent weather is any indication. My theory is (half-baked or not) when we are young, we anticipate so much, summer vacation, Easter, Christmas, holidays, our birthday, etc. There is always something our innocent child lives look forward to. As adults these events sometimes become a chore, or a stress filled and depressing time in our lives. We lose family and friends who have celebrated with us, and our social circle diminishes to a few people and activities. These can still be meaningful events; we can celebrate on our own or with one or two special people. Make sure to invite that elderly neighbor for a picnic or take a plate to them if they can’t join you, they will appreciate your consideration.
Town of Barrackville open house workshop
The Town of Barrackville has been developing a comprehensive plan for the past year that will direct future development and detail high priority projects. The comprehensive plan recommendations and future growth plan will be available for the public to view at an Open House Workshop on Thursday, June 30 at the Barrackville Lions Hall, 716 Pike St. Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting and can drop in anytime from 6-7:30 p.m. for a few minutes or stay the full ninety minutes.
The priority projects recommended in the plan have been developed to address a variety of issues and concerns raised by residents and municipal officials throughout the planning process. The plan will allow for community leaders to focus on the implementation of these priority projects that will enhance the quality of life for Barrackville residents. Guests will be asked to help prioritize projects they feel are the most important to the future success of Barrackville.
For more information, please contact Christy DeMuth, WVU Land Use and Sustainable Development Law Clinic, 304-293-4614 or christy.demuth@mail.wvu.edu
Town Council Election results
Unofficial results from the Barrackville Town Council election. Mayor: Josh Southern; Councilmembers: Cari Casuccio, Don Prickett, Mike McCue, Thomas Tommy Straight, TJ Young. No one was written in as recorder. Members will be sworn in at the next town council meeting on Tuesday, July 5 at 7 p.m.
Thank you to the outgoing town council members. Few realize what a tough job it is to serve your neighbors and friends in the community and follow all state and federal laws and restrictions. As citizens, please attend a meeting and show appreciation to those who are serving.
Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival schedule
Events during the covered bridge festival will be: 10 a.m. vendors open for business in the front of the Barrackville School, Entertainment begins at 11 a.m. with a local group “We Three” that plays old time music with gospel mix, 12 p.m. Barrackville native Zack Lilly will play a variety of music at 1 p.m. Folk trio New Diesel will play. Awards presented to the coloring and drawing contest winners will be given. At 2:30, the Ducky Race will commence at the Covered Bridge. Music will continue at the BUMC Pavilion at 3 p.m. with the band Blue Steel playing bluegrass until 4. All entertainment will take place at the Barrackville United Methodist Church Pavilion area. Please be aware of directional parking and driving signs through town. A Kid’sCorner will be near the front of the school with activities for kids including The Crazy Magician show at 10 a.m. Parking is available at all three church parking lots, please just be aware of pedestrians in the streets.
Covered Bridge Preservation Raffles and Sales
Visit the Information Booth in front of the Barrackville School Memorial Wall to purchase or donate funds that will go toward the Bridge Preservation Fund. Available will be a $10 ticket for a beautiful Queen size quilt, Barrackville Covered Bridge prints for $10, T-shirts for $22 and $24 if ordered online. All proceeds from these sales will be donated toward the bridge preservation thanks to “Loving WV” a local company. Barrackville local artist Graham Curry will have bridge print order information available if anyone is interested and part of the proceeds from those sales will go toward the bridge restoration. A print of the covered bridge will be available for raffle by formal local Beverly Charlton. Postcards and other memorabilia from Barrackville will be available. Ducks for the ducky race can be purchased at the information table for a $5 donation per duck. Prizes will be awarded at the conclusion of the race at the covered bridge at 2:30 pm.
Bridge donations
Many local individuals and groups have made donations toward the First Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival and Preservation Society. These donations, large or small, are greatly appreciated. We will recognize donations in a following column, as we want to be sure of including all who have contributed. Thank you all so much for your patience during our festival planning. Our committee is small but mighty and we, for the most part, have no organizational background for event planning and are just working with a passion to save our bridge. Thank You!
Note from Police Chief Wilson
With temperatures in the extreme range, please be hyper aware of your pets and children. Double check the back seat of your car when exiting to make sure you haven’t left anything behind. During the summer, many families change their daily routines for vacations or other reasons, and that disruption is a common factor in tragic incidents of children being left in cars. Use child specific reminders for your child’s safety: set a reminder to check with your partner to verify child drop off; put your child’s jacket, bag or hat in the front seat beside you; place something there that forces you into the back seat, place your lunch, purse, wallet or backpack in the backseat; have childcare providers notify you if your child has not been dropped off.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column send to Diana Marple email at Barrackville2019@gmail.com before noon each Wednesday.
