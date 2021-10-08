Isaiah 26:3 has long been one of my favorite Bible verses.
It says “The steadfast in mind You will keep in perfect peace, because He trusts in You.” Peace can often be fleeting. Perfect peace seems impossible to grasp. Yet the Bible tells us that peace is within reach if we do something specific.
The key to peace, according to Isaiah, is steadfastly trusting God by keeping our thoughts properly aligned. The New Testament writer of Hebrews tells us “Without faith it is impossible to please God, for he who comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who seek Him.”
Faith is trusting God. It doesn’t rely on hype, emotion or circumstances. It rests solely on the truth that God exists and that He is good. Hebrews says He is a rewarder. When we begin to place our faith in Him and trust Him, He begins to reward us for doing so. The more we trust Him, the more He rewards us.
Jesus tells us in the New Testament that He doesn’t give people who trust Him the same thing the world gives them. The world gives trouble, but Jesus gives peace. The world overflows with fear and bad news. Jesus pours out the Good News that He came to save and not to condemn. Those who choose to place their faith in Him can walk in His perfect peace.
So, how do we keep our faith-filled thoughts steadfast? There are three key things. First, we fill our mind with the right thoughts about God. God isn’t who we say He is. He isn’t who other people tell us He is. He simply is who He is.
The best way to correctly understand God is to listen to what the Bible says about Him. The Bible tells us about God’s power, nature, love, healing, forgiveness, holiness, justice, righteousness and more. God is not one dimensional.
Some people have only heard about the judgment of God. Others have only heard about His love. In order to understand God as He is, we have to seek all of Him.
Second, we need to understand that God is not a thing or being, He is a person. In addition to learning about God through the Scriptures, we can know God personally and have a daily relationship with Him. We can talk to Him, seek His help, and ask Him questions. Like any relationship, the more time we spend seeking Him, the better we will get to know Him and trust Him.
Finally, we can train ourselves to only focus on the thoughts about God that we know to be true. When someone tells us that God doesn’t love us, we can quickly respond “You are wrong! I am a loved child of God.”
God keeps the steadfast of mind in His perfect peace because we trust in Him. We can grow in that trust daily as we seek to know Him, enter into a relationship with Him through Jesus and train ourselves in truth.
