Mark 1:17 “Come, follow me,” Jesus said, “and I will send you out to fish for people.” (NIV)
You go outside and it’s raining, so you grab an umbrella and grumble.
You go outside and it’s snowing, so you grab the scraper and get the ice off your windows and slide into your day.
You go outside and the sun is shining and when you get in the car, the steering wheel is hot and the seats are hot and you can’t get the air conditioning on fast enough.
You go outside and it’s windy and the car door flies open, and you struggle to get the door closed and your hair is everywhere.
What we encounter when we open the door of our homes into the great outdoors is always beyond our control. The weather does not follow our schedule. We fight against the weather.
We want nice weather for picnics, but not too hot and not too windy. We don’t want rain, but we want the flowers to bloom. We don’t want cold, but if we don’t have enough cold days our summers are filled with many more bugs and we fuss about that as well.
It doesn’t matter how much we fuss and complain, it won’t change the weather. We can move to different parts of the world to experience weather that is more often what we hope it will be but even there we will experience days that aren’t what we expect. We can’t pick when those days will happen.
In West Virginia not only do we experience all four seasons, but there are some weeks when we experience all four seasons in the matter of a few days. And no matter how much we fuss or complain or try to wish it away, the weather is beyond our control.
As human beings when events are beyond our control, we find that stressful. And when faced with things beyond our control, what we can do is measure our response. And measuring our response in the life of our Christian faith is all about choosing to live life harmonious with the teachings of Jesus. Can I respond to what is going on around me in a way that is consistent with my life of faith? I can’t control the rain, the snow, the sun, the wind. I can control my response.
And beyond the weather. We can’t control the response of others. We can choose how we respond. We can only drive our own vehicle when we are going down the street. While we do try at times to offer advice to other drivers with loud words and even gestures, the bottom line is the only steering wheel you control is the one in front of you. Stay in your own car and do your own driving.
I know there are Christians around you that you could point out to me at this very moment who aren’t living in a way that is an expression of their Christian faith. Jesus isn’t going to ask us how we lived our life in comparison to another. We won’t be giving an opinion of how others did in their life of faith. We will be invited to reflect on our response.
Did you love your neighbor? Did you forgive? Did you show mercy? Did you live compassion? Did you order your life in the way of Jesus? Did you welcome the stranger? Did you do justice? Did you love kindness? Did you walk humbly with your God?
The invitation of Jesus was to follow him. We can’t control how others are doing as they seek to follow Jesus. What we control is how we are doing as we seek to grow in how we follow Jesus.
May each of us seek to grow more fully in who God has created us to be.
