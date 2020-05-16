Good Day Farmers!
I need a break! I know that sounds odd with the world on standstill and many people talking about the boredom of social distancing. Spending eight hours, five days a week in an office these last few weeks has been rough. While we’re all in this together (literally, in the same room but 6 feet apart) it’s been nice to get closer to coworkers but I’m starting to long for some wide open spaces.
The need really snowballed for me after a trip to the greenhouse with Kasey last week. (She wants ALL the plants!) We talked about gardens and she asked if we could have one. I tried to tell her that Mommy isn’t a green thumbed individual and we don’t like enough vegetables but she just likes to play around in the dirt and watch things grow. On Tuesday, I stopped to pick up some hamburger for dinner and found the local supermarkets were charging upwards of $8 per pound. Insanity!
After a little bit of research I found that many farmers markets are opening. You can pre-order meats, veggies, honey, baked goods, even plants and CBD products, drive to the market and they will load you up with all your wares! Supporting our local businesses to keep our gardens going, to keep our freezers filled with locally raised meats, fresh baked goods, and even soaps and oils for our health needs should be the way we return to coming out of this pandemic. Markets are currently held locally in Morgantown, Clarksburg and Bridgeport. Look online for lists of vendors and products!
Tree Shop
Mountain Creative has a virtual tree shop! Hop on their Pottery to Go site and order your own Christmas tree to paint ahead of the holiday season. These vintage inspired ceramic trees are reminiscent of yesteryear with their retro vibe and twinkling lights. Order now and pick up curbside.
Drive-In
Sunset Ellis’ Drive-In over in neighboring Harrison County is gearing up to open their first movie showing of the season. This coming Thursday May 21 starts their season of new feature films each Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Ticket booth & concession stand is cash only. Social distancing limitations will apply but it’s a small price to pay for this legendary business to stay open for the Summer months!
I Love Mountains
I’ve often wondered while driving around where fellow motorists had gotten their “I Love Mountains” bumper stickers! Well, the mystery has been solved. Send a self addressed, stamped envelope to P.O. Box 306, Charleston, WV 25321 with your dollar (or more!) donation and the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy will send you your very own sticker. Proudly slap these stickers on your bumper and show your love of the mountains!
Around Town
BCBank is accepting applications for a full-time teller in the Farmington office. Drop your resume off or email to JHayes@bcbankinc.com. T&L’s had a good opening this week. Call ahead at 304-825-1991 or order from the porch Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Likewise, Heavenly Hoagies had a good showing at the Exxon Station lot. You can catch them every Monday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (unless items sell out before 6) Stop by for some great food.
Yearbook needs your help, Huskies!
Hey Huskies! The yearbook staff wants to share what you have been up to while school has been closed this nine weeks. Share your pictures of how you have been spending your time. Requested photos include: Distance learning: send us pics of you in your work space! Spring Sports: How are you spring sports athletes staying in shape? What’s your Quarantine Fashion? Have any new or secret hobbies you’ve picked up or perfected during this time? Students or parents can submit photos to Mrs. Sheets at jlsheets@k12.wv.us You can still order yearbooks online atyearbookordercenter.com using school code: 4627. The cost is still $50.
Cha-Cha-Changes
You’ve no doubt heard that the number of printed days for our Times West Virginian is being reduced this coming week. Being that my column was usually on one of those days it will now be moved to Fridays going forward. If you have any information you need to get to me, please do so by Friday at noon so that I may have time to edit it before the deadline. Also, a side note, thank you to those who continue to support our paper. Most of the time my voice is on the other end of the line when you call the office so I hear quite a lot of opinions. It means a lot to those who understand during this tough time because we have been in our office on Quincy Street from the beginning, still working hard and giving our all to bring you the news.
Join NMHS Band!
North Marion High School Band is looking for some musicians! All students from freshman to seniors are invited to check out the recruitment video available on the North Marion High School Facebook page. Listen to current band members talk about what being in band has meant to them! You can email matthew.morgan@k12.wv.us for more information on joining!
Good Ole Days
A picture of the ‘51 FHS Football team popped up online this week. Murv McDowell had an interesting fact about the guys representing us. “From that team, FOUR guys earned football scholarships to WVU. Sam Huff, 1952, Junior Craig, 1953, Steve Priester 1954, and Matt Menas in 1955. Dick Shenal went on to star at Salem, and was inducted into their Hall of Fame. The Freshmen (Guys like Matt Menas and Bugs Antolock, were to win the state championship in their senior year). Ray Kelly was a task-master when it came to conditioning, but one wonderful man and coach.”
Did you know Farmington High School had a guy who could run the 120 yard high hurdles in 15.5 seconds back in 1969? I’m sure you’ve heard of him! Mr. Nate Stephens. Nate also represented us in the annual All-Star basketball game of ‘69. An advertisement in the classifieds back of the same year: Dune Buggies! Bodies, kits, metal flakes & plain parts. Largest inventory at lowest prices. The Hillbilly Bug House, Box 169 in Farmington, WV. They claimed to be the “largest dealer in Northern W. Va.” A. James Manchin, state director of the Farmers Home Administration, presented a plaque to Sam Huff as “Farmington’s Top Guy” on behalf of the community. I can think of a number of men throughout the years that could’ve been considered a “top guy” in Farmington. How about you?
FHS
I need your help, Farmers. I’m working on a little project about the closing of Farmington High School and I want to hear from you. A lot of people will tell you that the school was the heartbeat of the community. Strong opinions still linger about the closing, the consolidation, and the shipping of our kids to other schools so they might continue to get their education. What made the school special for you? What good times did you have? How did its closing impact you? What was it like walking the halls of another school? Did it shift your sense of community? I’d love to hear your thoughts, your stories, and see any pictures or keepsakes you might have from back in the day. Please contact me at scummons@timeswv.com and you can also utilize the contact information at the end of my column. I appreciate it!
Birthdays
Happy Birthday wishes go out to Steven Hall, Matt and Marcus Jordan, Chris Duckworth, my aunt Candace Fortney and Triston Witt.
Contact Me
It’s been our first week of opening to the public in the office. While it’s been a trying week with all the changes, we are still here and still providing for our readers as always. If you’d like to send me information or chit chat about anything give me a call at 304-367-2527 or drop it in an e-mail to me at scummons@timeswv.com. You can also mail submissions to P.O. Box 2530, Fairmont, WV 26555.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.