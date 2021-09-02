Good morning Mannington. Labor Day, the last day for picnics and considered the end of summer, will be Monday, Sept. 6.
I hope everyone has a good time and if there are folks visiting from out of town, welcome to Mannington. This is a time to enjoy being with family and friends. If we get the rain that had been predicted, hope all are safe. We have been needing rain, just not a lot at one time.
Everyone seems to be getting ready for fall and the flowers of the area are changing for the season. Folks are starting to think about fall events, and also high school football is happening and very enjoyable for many. Maybe the hot weather is over, at least the extreme heat, and we can enjoy being outside. Remember to think of others, if they might need some help in some way. Take care of each other and stay safe.
Octoberfest
Yes, this week begins the first of September. Fall is here, school has started, Labor Day will be celebrated next week, and so it is time to begin to plan for Octoberfest. It is held the first Saturday in October and this year that will be Oct. 2. Mark your calendar, as this is a good date to begin holiday shopping or just come to have some fun and shop for yourself. There are always many vendors with great creations. If you wish to set up a booth at the Octoberfest and did not receive an application, please see Sara Reel at Baby B’s, in downtown Mannington to register to take part. This is a great way to start the holiday season.
Octoberfest decorations
Mannington Main Street is asking Mannington Businesses to decorate for fall. They would like for them to include a Scarecrow in their display. Use your imagination and see what each can come up with. This will be a great way to decorate the town.
Farmer’s Market
Fall is fast approaching, and there will be fewer fruits and vegetables available at the Farmer’s Market in Traders Alley, Saturday, Sept. 4. But there is still a wide variety from different vendors available. The market sets up at 8 a.m. and is then open from 9 a.m. to noon. There are always the great baked items, the kettle corn, handmade items and more. They have set a date for the last market and that will be Sept. 18. At this time the fire department plans to be set up to sell their sandwiches. Then there will be a market on the day of Octoberfest. There will be more information on what will be available at a later date. The Women’s Club of Mannington is the sponsor of this event and they have worked hard to make it a success. We hope you will still plan to attend the last few days to show your support.
Library news
September is Library Card Sign-Up month. There is nothing more empowering than getting your own library card. It gives you access to technology, resources, and services to pursue your passions and dreams.
If you have a friend who needs a card, did you know that they can sign up for a card through the Marion County Public Library app? The application will be reviewed and then a card will be mailed to them. They will just need their WV photo ID and proof of address. It is that easy. You can learn more about signing up for a card by visiting mcpls.org/card.
Book Sale: The Friends of the Library of Mannington hold their book sale each week. It is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. If you have books that you would like to donate, check with them to see when. They would not want a lot at one time and please do not leave them if the book sale is not open.
Time for Kids: The Mannington Public Library offers story times each week. On Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. it is Baby Time and at 10:30 it is Story Hour. Toddler Time is held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. This begins Sept. 13 so take time now to register your child.
For Tweens and Teens: In September there will be a discussion of the book “Flora and Ulysses: by Kate DiCamillo and then creating your own comic. The book is available to borrow from the Mannington Public Library, as well as from Libby and Hoopla. Pick up a copy of “Flora and Ulysses” and register to join us to discuss the book on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 2:30 p.m. at the Mannington Public Library.
Also for tweens and teens: N Novel Ideas: for the Teen group at Mannington, Stretch and Sketch: Come and join Megan for an afternoon of relaxation at the Mannington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 3 p.m. We will explore yoga and then create our own amazing work of art on a mini canvas. It will be the perfect size for a bedroom or school locker. The program is suitable for tweens and teens aged 12 to 16.
For the Adults: Crafty Creations with Carol: We’ll Have a spooky good time at the Mannington Public Library. You will need to register to join Carol at the Library on Monday, Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. to create a Halloween candle holder. The supplies will be provided.
Cover 2 Cover Book Club: “Beautiful Ruins” by Jess Walter. This month, we will be discussing “Beautiful Ruins” by Jess Walter. The book is available to borrow from the Mannington Public Library as well as from Libby and Hoopla. Pick up a copy of “Beautiful Ruins” by Jess Walter and register to join in to discuss the book on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 1:30 p.m. at the library.
This information can also be found online at the Marion County Public Library website. If you are interested in any of these activities please register and this can all be done online. The online newsletter gives information about many activities for many different age groups.
Don’t forget that the Mannington Friends of the Library Book sale is open Friday and Saturday mornings. They just might have books that you haven’t read. All proceeds from the book sales go to purchase new books for reading later, maybe even for the winter time.
Rymer Cemetery
The final mowing and cleanup of the season for our small cemeteries in the area is approaching but this still means that funds are needed for upkeep of the older cemeteries. If you have loved ones buried at Rymer Cemetery, you might want to consider making a donation for the upkeep. There is mowing done at these small older cemeteries several times each summer. If you would like to make a donation for the Rymer Cemetery, please send your donation to Judy Carson, 411 West Main St., Mannington, WV 26582. All donations are greatly appreciated.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information.
Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
