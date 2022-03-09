Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and enjoyed the beautiful weather we had over the weekend, soon we will be enjoying weather like this all the time.
Don’t forget the REMS PTO meeting being held March 10 at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria, there will be a special guest you won’t want to miss.
Main St. Rivesville along with REMS will hold an Easter Egg hunt for kids ages 0-10 on Saturday, April 9. The times are:
0-3 years old: 1 p.m.; 4-6 years old: 2 p.m.; 7-10 years old: 3 p.m. Please register at Eventbrite.com.
There will be a pizza, sandwich, salad sale at the Fairview VFD on Saturday, March 12 from 3-6 p.m., eat in or carryout. Call 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905 to place your order.
Hagans church will hold a hot dog/bake sale on Saturday, March 12 from 11 a.m-3 p.m. at the Baxter Fire Hall, all proceeds benefit Hagans Church.
Rivesville United Methodist Church is now taking orders for Peanut Butter Eggs, the prices are $5 and $3. If you would like to place an order call Bonnie at 304-278-5817, Dee 304-278-5001 and myself at 304-77-0540. Orders need to be placed by Sunday, April 3, pickup is Sunday, April 10 1-3 p.m.
A Lenten dinner is being held every Friday at St. Peter the Fisherman church located on Jackson St. in Fairmont now through April 8th 4:00 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. This is a carryout dinner only. The menu consists of baked cod fillet, scalloped potatoes, mac & cheese, green beans, cole slaw, italian bread and homemade desserts. The cost is $12 for adults and children under 10 ar $6. Pre-order by thursday evening if possible. Call Antoinette at 304-363-2793 or 304-203-1717.
There will be an adult skate night held at Skate A Way, March 11 from 9-11 p.m., $6.50 per person, must be over 21. Get out there and skate to the beat of 80’s & 90”s music. You may be a little sore the next day but I’m sure you’ll have a good time.
Pioneer Woman Bingo at the Mannington Moose Lodge, March 13, call or text 681-214-0853 for more information, This event benefits the North Marion Theatre Troupe’s trip to state competition.
Fairmont Clinic Retiree’s dinner at Say-Boy, March 16 at 1 p.m. For any questions call Bonnie Kelley at 304-278-5817.
Barrackville Covered Bridge fundraiser, March 19. Register at Barrackville2019 @gmail.com for any questions. This event will help fund the Barrackville Covered Bridge expenses..
There will be a children’s Consignment sale at the Marion County National Guard Armory, March 25-26, at 201 Artillery Dr. in Fairmont. New and gently used children’s clothing sizes infant to Jr. Dresses, summer wear, shoes, toys, nursery items etc.
Rivesville UM Church hot dog sale, April 2 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. For questions call Bonnie at 304-278-5817 or myself at 304-777-0540.
Drive-thru pasta dinner will be held at the Rivesville Community Building, April 3, from 12-4 p.m. The proceeds from this dinner will benefit the Ricky Suba Memorial Scholarship fund, the cost is $10. For any questions or to get tickets contact Crystal Suba Oliver through FaceBook.
Record Store Day will be held at Assumption Records, April 23, located on Clayton St. in Rivesville. Doors will open at 8 a.m, there will be live bands, free food, along with new releases.
Free Children & Youth Fishing Tournament for ages 2-17, April 23 from 2-6 p.m. at the Hundred Sportsman’s Club outside of Hundred North on St. Rt. 69. There will be prizes for the 1st, 2nd. and 3rd place in each age group. Open to the public
There will be a Thirty-One and Pioneer Woman bingo hosted by the Grant Town EMS, April 30, tickets are $20, early birds $5. If you buy your tickets early you will bget the early bird ticket free. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., early bird 12:30 p.m., regular bingo 1:00 p.m. Contact Grant Town EMS at 304-278-7777 for more information.
Birthday Wishes
Conner Tatterson my great nephew(love you buddy), Bailey Lopez, Rob Eddy, Judi Morris, Justin Clyde, Anthony Jimmie, Gary Wright and Doug Gower. I hope your special day is blessed.
Anniversary wishes go out to Anthony and Stephanie Jimmie, wishing you many more years of love, health and happiness.
Condolences go out to the family and friends of Mary Frances Cunningham Dawson. Take comfort in knowing you all are in the thoughts and prayers of many.
If you have anything you would like to share please have it to me by Sunday. Give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com
Don’t forget to turn clocks ahead this weekend.
Until next time please drive safe, we love our kids!
