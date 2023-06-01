Good morning Mannington!
Is summer really almost here? Days are warmer, but mornings are still cool. Also, remember when we were complaining about the rain? I hope we have some more very soon. So many have planted gardens and the many flowers, now they are having to water to keep them growing and looking nice. Mannington may be a small town, but there are many small events that are taking place over the next month in Mannington. Think about planning to attend events that may interest you so you can support the planners of these events. Remember to do some shopping in Mannington, you may find many items you need and you will support our businesses. I hope everyone has a great week. Remember to check on the elderly as the weather becomes warmer. Take care of each other this week and stay safe.
Congratulations graduates
Congratulations to our North Marion High Class of 2023 as you move on to the next step in your life. Good luck in whatever you decide to do. Everyone is very proud of each of you. Congratulations to all graduates in the area. Good luck to each.
Movie night
“Movie Night at the Mansion!” If the weather is nice, think about coming out for a movie at the Senator’s Mansion in Mannington. The first night will be June 2 at 8 p.m. You will need to bring your own chairs, snacks and drinks. The featured movie for the first night will be “Grease.” This is a fun classic and has inspired a dress-up contest. If you would like to participate, come dressed as Danny Zuko, a Pink Lady, or any of your favorite character from the movie. The winner will get to pick the movie for future movie nights.
There are events planned for the Senator’s Mansion during summer, but if you are looking for a very nice place for a party, reception or even a wedding, think about checking the availability at the Senator’s Mansion on High Street. They have a very pretty outdoor area that is decorated with new flower beds and wedding backdrop. They also have beautiful indoor areas for many different themed parties. Even if you do not need to plan a party, look at the changes as you drive by. The grounds and the building looks so much better with all of the work that has been done.
Early voting
Early voting for the city election begins May 24 in the council chambers at city hall during the regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. City Hall will also be open Saturday, May 27 and June 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for early voting. You must be registered and live in the city limits to vote. If you do not meet these requirements, your vote will be challenged. Absentee ballots are also available.
Candidates in this year’s June 6 election are as follows: Mayor: Incumbent Lora Michael faces John Randall Craw II; Council At Large: Robin AR Smith; Precinct No. 66: Anthony Fluharty; Precinct No.67: Incumbent Timothy Fluharty faces Ed Bosco; Precinct No. 68: Incumbent Kristen Bates; Precinct No. 69: Taylor Garrison faces incumbent Roger Russell. The polling locations are City Hall for Precinct No.68, the Monroe Street fire Station for Precinct No. 66, the Christian Church fellowship Hall on High Street for Precinct No. 67 and the Homewood Fire Station for Precinct No. 69.
Wintergarden Park Music
The first music event at Wintergarden Park will be held on June 17. This will be the Liverpool Lads, and if you like the music of the Beatles, this will be a very enjoyable event for lovers of this music. The event gets underway at 7 p.m. Remember to bring your own chair and remember when with friends.
Farmers Market
The Women’s Club sponsored Farmer’s Market has opened and is a success. There were some fruits and early vegetables available and more will be available as the season progresses. There are always other vendors there, but they may change each week. Those vendors that bring baked items may very well change each week. You just need to stop by each week to see what is available. It is also a time to get out and make plans to meet with friends. The event is held in Trader’s Ally, behind Miller’s Daughter and the Elk’s Lodge. The market set up begins at 8 a.m. and then opens for business from 9 a.m. to 12 Noon. Support this event, to keep it open each week. If you are interested in setting up a stand there is room, contact Lora Michael for more information.
Music at the Barn
The next Music at the Barn event will be held on June 24. The doors open at 6 p.m. There will be a light meal available for purchase. The name of the group that will perform that evening will be announced at a later date. This is a great event that is near home, and you will be supporting the West Augusta Historical Society. The proceeds will be used for the upkeep of the Wilson School Museum and the Hamilton Round Barn Museum. Plan to attend, meet some friends and have an enjoyable evening. They have an Open Mic Night planned for July. Watch for more information.
Historical Society
The next West Augusta Historical Society meeting will be June 5 at 7 p.m. at the Round Barn Museum. This date is a little different due to officers being unable to attend on the regular meeting night. The winners of the 8th Grade West Virginia History Class essay contest are as follows: 3rd place was Mackenzie Palmer, 2nd place is Oliver Lanta and the 1st place winner was Madison Bucher. The three winners will be reading their winning essays at the June 5 meeting. The 8th Grade West Virginia History Students toured the Round Barn and then wrote their essay from the information they heard and what they saw during the tour. Congratulations to these young folks for their effort in taking part in this project. Work has been completed on bathrooms and the dining room at the Museum and soon work will begin on a ramp at the Round Barn. Tours of the museums are held each Sunday from 1:30-4 p.m. Special tours can be arranged, or if someone is interested in renting the Round Barn for a reception, party or wedding you may contact Patty at 304-986-3039 or 304-612-8020, if there is no answer, please leave message with phone number so that the call may be returned.
Tea Party at the Mansion
The next Tea Party at the Mansion has been planned for Sunday, June 11. There will be a Special Shakespearean Performance by the North Marion High Theater Troupe. The tickets will be $45 per person. Treats will be provided by This and That Bakery and Catering and tea will be available from BerTeas. For information and to purchase tickets use www.SenatorsMansionWV.com or call 304-396-6411.
Yard Sale, Hot Dogs and Bake Sale
The Katy Church of God of Prophecy will host a Yard Sale on June 9-10 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day featuring hot dogs and bake sale items. The church is located on Route 250 North toward Farmington.
Photogenic Contest
It’s time to enter your child or grandchild in the Baby Photogenic Contest at the Mannington District Fair. Submissions are now being accepted. Applicants must submit completed application, photo and $15 fee per child on www.manningtondistrictfair.org. All submissions must be digital, paper applications, photos and fees will not be accepted. The deadline for photos, applications and fees is July 14. For more information go to www.manningtondistrictfair.org. If there are questions please email manningtondistrictfair@gmail.com.
Fair Pageant Information
For those who may be interested in taking part in the Little Miss, Preteen, Teen or Mannington District Fair Queen Pageant, applications are being accepted. For information, rules and deadlines please go to www.manningtondistrictfair.org. Information for all pageants will appear under each category.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
