Spring is creeping in slowly but surely. I so much prefer a gradual warm up to the total full blast of summer starting immediately. It gives time to contemplate the placement of new flower beds and additions of garden accoutrements. My late sister and I would spend a day together, each year, visiting a garden center which sells outdoor statues, fountains and other hard scape items for adventurous gardeners. We usually, but not always, came home with a little or big treasure to add to our outdoor living space. One time it was a Venus de Milo and another was a little Buddha with a big belly! I still smile when I look at him! The last gift my sister purchased for me was a large, rather comical looking turtle that sits in a place of prominence in my flower bed. He is a special favorite of mine. My niece and I have continued the tradition and I hope to soon visit with her and bring home another memory to display in my garden.
Sad News
Edna Marie Weaver, 89, of Fairmont, passed away on Friday, April 2 at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was born May 19, 1931, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late William and Elsie (Wilkes) Ferguson. Edna was a graduate of East Fairmont High School and attended Fairmont State College. She was an avid reader. Edna worked 20 years for the Marion County Board of Education as a teacher’s aide at Barrackville Elementary. She was an active member of Central Christian Church, where she served as a deacon, trustee, elder and a Sunday School Teacher. In keeping with Edna’s wishes, she will be cremated, there will be no visitation or services.
Fairview Neighbor News
Pizza, sandwich, and salad sale Saturday, April 10, from 3-6 p.m. at the dining hall of the Fairview Fire Department. Phone in orders only at 304-449-1904/1905. Enter at the side door by the town hall above the big sign, and leave by the kitchen door. Social distancing and masks required. Proceeds to benefit the volunteer fire department.
Barrackville Town Council
The general budget presented was accepted by council at the April meeting.
Community member Rev. Mike Little approached council for assistance in having a dilapidated house removed. The church owns one half of a duplex at 328 School St. and the other half, 326, is severely damaged and decrepit, making the whole structure a liability to the neighborhood.
Little is asking assistance in having the house removed, the church as owners of half will take responsibility for the removal of their part. The council will contact the town solicitor and see what he recommends on how to proceed in the matter.
Resident John Hursey asked council to abandon a right of way alley bordering his property. Council will approach solicitor and seek advice on the matter and have more information at the next council meeting. A resident asked council for permission to temporarily place a camper on her property. She suffered a major catastrophic fire recently and has been living with relatives, but can’t continue with the arrangement as they are moving. Council granted a temporary easement for a year as she moves forward with cleanup and replacement of her home as she is able, the issue will be revisited in a year if necessary.
New business included acceptance of sealed bids for a 2005 GMC truck, sealed bids are to be given to the town clerks and not to be placed in the drop box. Police Chief Wilson has mailed paperwork necessary for needed classes and hopes to be accepted into the May class. Fire Chief Mike Bland presented a plan for paying off Engine 11 and the company air-pack system. Paying off these two loans, using fire company money market funds, will free up resources that will be directed to purchase of a new truck for the company. Council made a motion approving loan payoffs.
Tony Johnson from Johnson Emergency Solutions presented options for a certified firefighting pump truck suited to area road and typical response situations. Lengthy discussion followed on technical specifications based on community needs. The approximate cost of the truck will be $302,975 and equipment package needed $23,696 for an approximate total of around $326, at the time of the meeting. As council will be co-signer of the loan, a lengthy discussion followed on funding options and responsibility. Council requested at least three bank quotes on the loan. Mr. Johnson contacted a leasing company that will provide a quote also. All requested quotes and documentations will be presented at an April 13 meeting so the matter may be decided. Maintenance is proceeding with remodel on town hall offices.
Repair on 900 foot of sewage lines are a collaboration between the City of Fairmont paying for materials and the Town of Barrackville paying labor costs. Trash collection day went well. The DEP has offered to accept collection of tires, at no cost, if taken to a site in Weston. Town will set details for collection soon. Planning Commission is in need of one new member. One application has been accepted by council and are looking for applications for another. If an application has been submitted in the past and residents are still interested please contact the town clerk to express willingness to serve. Britney Vincent was accepted by council as a new member of the planning commission. An application may be obtained from the town clerk.
New business: discussion on American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Money from the government to recover from coronavirus-related expenses, this direct funding can be used for infrastructure projects, including water, sewer, and broadband internet projects. Council voted to place funds in a separate account until all details for use are collected. Barrackville Youth Baseball requested a donation of funds from council to assist in replacing mowing equipment that had been stolen. Council reserved awarding request at this time and are asking a representative of the club attend the next council meeting for discussion. The baseball club also requests permission to conduct a tag day collection, which council granted. Lions Club made a $500 donation toward purchase of the town hall generator. April 20 at 6 p.m. council will meet to lay the levy. This entails hearing any objections and the adopting of the levy rates to be used during the next fiscal year. Council will hire a general laborer for grass cutting and general labor, the applicant must have a driver’s license. Fire truck discussion was revisited. Meeting adjourned around 8:30 p.m. These are notes on the meeting and are in no way official minutes of the meeting. Anyone interested in attending the monthly meetings are welcome as they are open to the public. The next scheduled meeting will be Tuesday, May 4 at 7 p.m.
Easter Bunny
Thanks to the Lions Club of Barrackville for gifts of books and candy to the children participating in the Easter Drive Through before Easter.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
