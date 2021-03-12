One year ago! That’s when it all shut down, the reality of the pandemic slammed into our lives like a major snowstorm. But it didn’t let up, it didn’t melt away in a few days. In fact it lasted through the rest of spring, and summer and fall and winter and continues much longer than any of us expected.
But we can’t help but look back at our last good days before the pandemic changed things. Anniversaries are like that, especially the hard anniversaries. In the past year we have said goodbye to too many people. What started out as a reality far away, finally found the hills of West Virginia and the Fairmont community. Now it has affected our state, our communities, our families and our friends.
The grief is real.
The suffering has included so many losses, physical, economic and psychological. Without being able to gather in-person, this pandemic has taken its toll spiritually.
I think back now to our last good days.
One year ago, the faith community of Fairmont gathered for a day of Love in Action, spreading across the community to share the love of Christ in practical acts of service. Cleaning up trash, repairing fences and windows, sharing food and clothing. But this was not the last good day for the church.
Over the past year, the church has been active in sharing the love of Christ in practical ways, even when we could not gather in person. We have delivered food and medicine, participated in drive-by parades, sent cards and letters, texts and emails and made phone calls to share the love of Christ in practical ways.
I find that, in the midst of my grief, when I don’t want to get up or get moving, the best medicine I can find is to do the next thing. As Micah 6:8 reminds us
He has told you, O mortal, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?
So I do some good, make a phone call, send a card or letter, share some love. And before I know it, God’s Spirit is blessing me with peace and hope and joy and love, just what I need to get me through the day.
May you experience God’s peace and hope in the days to come by sharing God’s love.
