Lament Luke 13:34
I love praising God. I favor optimism over pessimism. When someone says it’s going to rain, I’m the guy who reminds you of the beautiful flowers that will bloom as a result. I also like to be a nice guy and avoid making things messy. It’s kind of my personality and perhaps what draws me to the simplicity and order of singing praise to God.
But then comes COVID-19. It was two years ago this weekend when it seemed the world shut down. And I optimistically anticipated it would be over in a few weeks. Even as it stretched into months, I savored the time with family and a little shake up of the routine. I imagined how adapting to this new world would create better ways for us to connect, forge stronger family relationships and healthier work balance.
But after two years my optimism has faded.
Not only has COVID remained a dominant disruptive force in the regular routines of life, but it seems to have aggravated everything else. The divisions in our society have grown worse.
Politics has degraded to name calling and personal attacks. Treating others as you would have them treat you seems a thing of the past. And fighting a pandemic highlighted all the ways we differentiate and oppress one another — racism, classism, sexism, ageism. There seems to be no end in our creative ability to demean and dehumanize one another. My optimism has faded and my praise felt empty.
In Luke 13:34, Jesus laments, “Jerusalem, Jerusalem, you who kill the prophets and stone those sent to you, how often I have longed to gather your children together, as a hen gathers her chicks under her wings, but you were not willing!”
This is the spiritual practice that frankly I have neglected for too long — lament.
Lament is the practice of sharing our distress and suffering and pain with God. It is the place from which we describe our struggle. We invite God to hear our brokenness and pain. And from that place, we can connect with the pain God feels in the midst of our suffering. And from lament, we discover God’s desire for justice in the midst of existing injustices, God’s hope in the midst of despair, God’s healing in the midst of destruction.
We discover that God is big enough to carry our pain and good enough to fight injustice.
Even though I prefer praise, I am learning to lament. I am sharing with God the pain I feel in the midst of innocent suffering, the disappointment in the way people are treated and my sorrow that it feels like it has always been this way and doesn’t seem to get better. God finds me in the pain and the authenticity of my prayers. I hear the whispers of the Spirit, I am with you and will not leave you. I feel God’s tears for the hurting and broken and oppressed. And somehow there is relief and hope. God who allowed Jesus to suffer and die on the cross also raised him from the dead. From the hurt and pain and injustice of the cross comes the transforming miracle of resurrection – new life, new hope, joy and peace. May you encounter the life giving power of God in your lament.
