Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and enjoying this time change.
Just a reminder to all Rivesville garbage customers that garbage pickup is now one day a week with Friday serving as pickup day. Bulk garbage will be picked up on the last Wednesday of the month, you must go the the town hall, fill out a form and prepay. If you have any questions, please call town hall at 304-278-5301.
If anyone is interested in running as a write-in candidate for Mayor, Recorder or Council, you can do so by stopping at the town hall and filling out the application and paying the $10 fee, the deadline is April 20.
Mark you calendar for April 24, Main Street Rivesville program has set that date as a town cleanup day with May15 as the rain date. I will have more info as the time grows closer. A lot of help will be needed to clean up the winter grime.
Signups are still going on for Rivesville Middle School Track & Field program. Contact Principal Tyson Furgason at 304-278-5331, Boys Head Coach AJ Seipp at 304-244-9012, or Girls Head Coach Ashley Seipp at 304-244-9010. The official season starts March 22.
Rivesville United Methodist Church is now taking orders for Peanut Butter Eggs. The cost of the eggs are $5 for large, $3 for small. You can place an order by calling Bonnie at 304-278-5817, Dee Dee at 304-278-5001 or Roxann at 304-777-0540. Orders need to be placed by March 21 and pickup/delivery will be Monday, March 29 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Rivesville United Methodist Church will hold its first hot dog sale of the year on Saturday, April 3 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. I can’t wait to see everyone again. For any questions, call Bonnie at 304-278-5817 or Roxann at 304-777-0540.
The Fairmont Clinic retirees dinner will be held today at 1:00 p.m. at SayBoy Restaurant on Country Club Road. If you have any questions give Bonnie Kelley a call at 304-278-5817.
There will be a Spring Pop up Market today and Saturday, March 20 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at 401 Hartzell St. in Rivesville hosted by Cris Kisner Stewart.
The Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry located in the Rivesville United Methodist Church is open on the second or third Saturday of each month from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Part of each food allotment is provided by the USDA. For further information, please call 304-657-7292
Remember every Friday up to March 26, there will be fish dinners at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic located at 407 Jackson St. The hours are 4-6:30 p.m. and the cost is $5 for children under 10, adults are $10. This is a carryout, drive by, walk in only. Call Antoinette for any questions.
If anyone would like Girl Scout cookies I still have some just give me a call. I would like to t6hank everyone again for supporting my granddaughter and her troop.
Happy Birthday wishes
Bailey Lopez, Pete Martin, Alice Lemley, Donna Wilson Garcia, Mason Stark(turns 18), Beverley Slagle, Melanie Moore, Mike Oser, Tim Layman and Brandon Bradley. I hope everyone enjoys their special day.
Happy Anniversary to Jimmy and Melissa Morris as they celebrated 21 years on March 16. Wishing you many years of love, health and happiness.
I hope as things are starting to open back up folks will still take precautions and be safe.
If you have news to share give me a call at 304-777-0540, or email me at roxannsmith@yahoo.com.
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids!
