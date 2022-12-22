Good morning Mannington!
Just a few more days until Christmas. Such as busy time, but also a time to enjoy being with others and doing something to help others. This is a way to show love toward others if it is just being friendly. There will be a lot of traveling both to and from Mannington to be with friends and family members. To both groups of travelers, please be careful and stay safe.
There are parties, programs and Christmas Eve Services that will be happening the rest of the week, so check to see if your church or organization is having something special. Think about the elderly that live near you this week, as it will be very cold. They might need some extra help. Merry Christmas to everyone. Hope you have a great Christmas, take care of each other and stay safe.
Shop Small
Still looking for a special gift? Don’t forget to check out businesses right in Mannington. There are several businesses in Mannington that have a great selection of merchandise that would make very nice gifts. Most will have gift certificates too. Yes, it isn’t personal, but then the receiver can purchase something themselves. You would be supporting these small businesses and not driving to the bigger stores. The owners would all appreciate your business. Shop for a while and then stop by BerTeas for a relaxing Tea and visit with friends. Think about stopping in for a little something to eat at one of the restaurants. Some may even have extended hours until Christmas. Happy Shopping everyone.
Christmas Eve Service – First Baptist
The First Baptist Church of Mannington will be holding a candle light service Christmas Eve service at 10 p.m. This will be a service of lessons and carols ending with the lighting of each person’s candle. The community is invited to attend and welcome the celebrate the birth of our Savior. Everyone is asked to remember the “reason for the season” as they go through the Christmas Season.
Christmas Eve Service – East High UMC
The East High United Methodist Church will be sponsoring a Christmas Eve Service for the community at 7 p.m. This will be a spiritual evening of lessons and carols. Special music will be provided by some well-known, folks of the area. There will be the lighting of the Christ Candle in the Advent Wreath and the evening will conclude with a candle light service. The church is located behind the Exxon Station on Main Street in Mannington. Everyone is welcome and invited to attend.
New Year’s Eve
Thank you, Ben Kolb for planning and others that will be helping him with the 4th Annual New Year’s Eve celebration. This will include the “Great Pepperoni Drop” at midnight. This event ends one year and starts the next. This celebration will be held in downtown Mannington on Water Street and Winger Garden Park. The evening will have High Energy Music Show and DJ Extraordinaire, JD Carter. Food by Rollie Pollie, This and That and the Mannington Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
Adult refreshments will be served by Screech Owl Brewing and Valley Distributing. Plan to attend, this is an event this in near home and you do not have to drive to another town and be in a lot of traffic. By attending, you are also supporting a person of the community who is trying to bring entertainment to our town.
Check on Neighbors
The weather changes and neighbors might still be in need of some help, we still need to check on them even if it is just a phone call. It is not always weather related that someone needs help. There are falls and illness that can cause them to be in need. Sometimes it is just someone to talk to for a few minutes. So, remember the folks next door of just down the road.
FYI
If you wish to e-mail information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your e-mail or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
