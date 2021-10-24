It is hard to believe, but the holiday season is right around the corner.
At this time of year, the planning begins. With the warm temperatures this past month, thinking about the holiday is hard to fathom. However, the temperatures are going to change, and we have just been lucky to have a beautiful, warm fall season. In a blink, it will be Thanksgiving and then the race to finish all the holiday preparations will begin.
Let’s start with Thanksgiving and look around Marion County for everything we should be thankful for this year. A beautiful county, rich in history and an exciting future. Sometimes it may seem like progress is slow, especially looking at other areas of the state, but I can assure you that our county is moving forward. And, the more we work together and put our differences aside, the more we will achieve.
Soon newspapers, radio, social media, & televisions will be swamped with holiday advertising. And while we all are connected to these forms of media and love the ease of shopping online, I must remind you that Marion County is home to so many small, unique businesses that offer a wonderful shopping experience.
Keep in mind, these are the same businesses who we ask to support every nonprofit organization, buy advertising in school publications, ask to donate to local events, and give of their time, talents and treasures. Isn’t it only fair that we support them during the holidays?
Certainly, there are times we must when shopping, however, if you have a choice, I really hope you choose Marion County. These businesses pay local taxes, local wages, and support this community in ways we will never know.
The Marion County Chamber hopes you support them throughout the year, however, with Small Business Saturday set for November 27, I hope you will stay in town and patronize the numerous businesses in our county.
Many of them are planning unique events for that day, and I can guarantee you will be able to check off most of your list by shopping Marion County.
As I have stated before, the “mom & pops” are truly the backbone of our community, so I encourage everyone to visit their favorite local retailers during this time and show them the support the deserve. Join us as the Chamber hosts several small business events that day. In addition, I want to remind you that many of our local retailers will be hosting Holiday Open Houses throughout the month of November, so please be on the lookout for those dates.
But first, let us not forget to give thanks to our neighbors, friends, family, and co-workers who help us throughout the year.
I hope you enjoy Thanksgiving Day surrounded by the warmth of those who are most special to you.
