We have all been impacted by COVID-19 in many ways. Families cannot get together, important events have been postponed, and our lives have been turned inside out. Chambers of Commerce have especially been affected as they are the “cheerleaders” for their business communities and when the businesses are suffering, so are the chambers.
That is why the Marion County Chamber is imploring the residents of Marion County to “Shop Small & Local” this holiday season. Although small business owners are only a small sector of society that have been impacted by COVID-19 related closures, the impact the crisis has had on their passion and their business model is incredibly daunting. All businesses provide economic stimulation and that’s an extremely positive thing, however small businesses offer a crucial aid to the local community.
Here are some important statistics:
• For every $100 you spend at a local business, an extra 25% of that money is kept within the community. That is $68 to the local community versus $43 per every $100 spent!
• And through shopping at local businesses, you also support the local services, such as accounting, marketing, and supply vendors they use to help manage their businesses; whereas corporate businesses employ large marketing firms, build their own international supply chains, and have their own incorporated financial advisers.
• Local retailers also offer a wider variety of products. Many of them are unique that could not be found online or on traditional corporate shelves.
• Small businesses are invested in the community. They are more accountable to its success and are the first to donate to local nonprofits.
• As for creating jobs, small business takes the prize. In 2018, small businesses employed nearly 80 million Americans, with every $10 million spent at local businesses creating 57 jobs versus 14 jobs at large corporations. Because of the jobs that small businesses offer, neighborhoods with successful downtown districts are starting to grow, home values are starting to increase which leads to the ripple effect of more infrastructure for schools and public safety.
These are trying times; however, we will get through them and hopefully so will our small, local businesses. Before buying from those giant retail outlets, check to see if a local shop has an online presence. Most of them do and offer delivery, free shipping or curbside pickup. Also, don’t forget that most local businesses offer gift cards and sometimes that is the perfect gift.
So, the moral of my story is SHOP SMALL. Never stop supporting local businesses.
