Daylight Saving Time always begins on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November. To remember which way to set their clocks, folks often use the expression, “spring forward, fall back.”
Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 2 a.m. On Saturday night, clocks are set forward one hour (i.e., losing one hour) to “spring forward.”
The start and end of Daylight Saving Time is also a good reminder to check the batteries in the smoke detectors in your home.
Marion County Rescue Squad
Marion County Rescue Squad will provide First Aid & CPR classes on March 25. CPR/First Aid for the public is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and costs $60. CPR/First Aid for Health Provider is from 1-4 p.m. and costs $50. Classes will be held at the White Hall Public Safety Building 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Call 304-363-6246, extension 201 to register.
White Hall Elementary
March 14: National Pi Day. Pizza “Pies” and Chocolate Pie for hot lunch today!
March 15: 9:30 a.m. parent speaker in kindergarten on health
March 17: Professional Learning Day, no school for students
March 17: St. Patrick’s Day
March 19: (Sunday) Lego Leagues compete at the Lego Expo at Fairmont State at 12:30 p.m. Good luck to our 2 Lego Robotics teams.
March 20: End of third nine weeks
March 24: PBIS Celebration, Book Bingo
March 31: March Terrific Kids announced.
Summer Sole Registration is now open March 3 through April 21. Info is posted on the Marion County Board of Education site or go to https://forms.office.com/r/PxfqdNHLVh White Hall Elementary will have a summer sole program for grades K-4.
Students can support Marion County Special Olympics by purchasing a “shoe” to color and hang in the hallway for $1. All proceeds go to our Marion County Special Olympics. The sale of the shoes will conclude March 31.
Things to do this weekend
Black Market Shine will perform at Magic’s Bar and Grill March 10 from 8-11 p.m.
Upcoming events
Join First Exchange Bank on Friday, March 17 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. for March Mania at their White Hall office at the corner of NASA Boulevard and U.S. Route 250. Watch the NCAA Basketball tournament, enjoy some cookies, purchase some delicious food from Clutter Farms & Restaurant, take part in a gift card giveaway and much more!
The Community Wellness Program in White Hall is offering Brain Booster Classes at the White Hall Public Safety Building from 10-11:30 a.m. by Renee Marsh, licensed marriage, and family therapist. The last class is March 20 in the workshop room. Parking and entrance is in the back of the building. Refreshments will be served. To sign up for the classes go to www.reneelorchtherapy.com under “services.”
Health Works presents exercises class, “How physical therapy and exercise can prevent falls” on March 21 from 10-11 a.m. Free to the public. To register for the classes, call 304-367-1687 or email: lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org
Lifestyle Educator Chris Hedio will hold an Exercise and Nutrition seminar on March 22 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the White Hall Public Safety Building. 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Limited to 25 participants. For more information and to register call 304-367-1687.
Monongah Easter and Mother’s Day Craft and Bake Show is April 8 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The Easter Bunny will be present, and there will be an Easter Eggs Hunt for the kids.
Town of White Hall 3rd Annual Spring Fling is May 6 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the White Hall Public Safety Building.
Town of White Hall Spring Clean-Up Event is May 13 from 7-11 am. Dumpsters will be placed in the White Hall Public Safety Building side parking lot.
The White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6pm in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Schedule may vary with holidays.
Town Council will consider:
Some of the new items the White Hall Town Council will review at the March 13 meeting include, Wage Adjustments for July 1, 2023, for Hourly Employees; Resolution 23-004 to keep Hotel Motel Money in House for White Hall Events; Resolution 23-005 to set up Event Checking Account; Resolution 23-006 for use of Restricted Funds Account; Town Council Ordinance update effective July 1, 2022; Municipal Budget for 23-24 FY; Banners for High School Seniors and Veterans; Purchasing a Stage for Events
Contact
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687. Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
