Hello Barrackville!
Selling Spring Dreams! Seed catalogs are here! So far the “Garden Master” has ordered tomatoes, cucumbers and cantaloupes, ohh and yards and yards of beet tape! The Spring Dream lives!
According to National Geographic, “The American seed business began in the 18th century, with assorted green-thumbed amateur gardeners who casually peddled their backyard seed surpluses by word of mouth or via catchy advertisements in hometown newspapers. In 1768, for example, William Davidson of Seven Star Lane — a gardener of enviable talent — offered readers of the Boston Gazette 56 different vegetable and herb seeds, plus — for the frivolous — one flower (carnations).” No matter where you get the will to get through the days of January and February, we know that ‘this too shall pass’ and spring will follow soon enough.
Sad neighborhood loss
Robert “Robbie” Alan Reed, Sr., 40, of Barrackville, unexpectedly passed away Jan. 5. He was born on Oct. 20, 1980 in Fairmont. He was the son of Deborah Mason Reed, Cave City, Ky. and the late Tom “Turk” Reed of Barrackville.
Robbie was a certified welder by trade and was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his friends and family. He was a Baptist by faith.
Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his step-father Delbert “Sonny” Floyd of Barrackville, WV, his maternal grandparents, Ernestine and Walter Mason of Monaca, PA, and his paternal grandparents Beth and James Reed, of Barrackville, WV.
Besides his mother, Robbie is survived by his fiancé Crystal Barr and her children of Clarksburg, WV, a son Robert Alan Reed, Jr., two brothers Chuck (Cathy) Reed from Moorefield, WV and Tim (Krystal) Reed of Barrackville, WV., his favorite niece Emily, a special great Aunt Evelyn Collins, of Rochester, PA, a life-long friend Timothy “T.J.” Bogard of San Francisco, CA, and many other nieces, nephews and extended family.
Arrangements are being handled by Davis Funeral Home but have not been finalized. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to assist the family with burial arrangements by utilizing the donate icon in the upper right hand corner of Robbie’s Obituary on the Davis Funeral Home Site (davisfuneralhomewv.com).
Barrackville has a Blessing Box
A Blessing Box is a small, often homemade structure where people leave donated goods for others to pick up anonymously. Located in a common area, people can fill them with items that will help those in need — everything from non-perishable food to toiletries.
Barrackville Blessing Box is located beside the school behind the church. If you are able to leave a blessing or if in need take a blessing.
Community Building rental
The Lions group maintains and rents the community building on Pike Street for $75 per day. Rental gives access to a commercial kitchen and seating from approximately 90 with 17 tables. The building is cleaned between uses as per Covid precautions. Contact Pat Whitescarver at 304-366-5558. There are also straw brooms available for purchase.
Free seeds
The Grow This: WV Garden Challenge, run by the WVU Extension Service Family Nutrition Program, will provide free vegetable seeds and gardening instruction to West Virginians for another season. Sign-ups run through Jan. 31 and are open to any West Virginia resident who fills out a short survey. Participants can expect to receive their seeds in the mail around mid-April.
https://wvu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3kGiG5JbSbxTjnv
This year, Grow This participants are growing a traditional Native American “three sisters” garden of corn, beans and squash. The plants help one another thrive and provide a nutritionally balanced harvest. Sign-ups end Jan. 31. The WVU Extension Service Family Nutrition Program’s work is supported by the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.
Did you know?
The Barrackville Covered bridge is part of this wonderful program.
The Department of Arts, Culture and History’s State Historic Preservation Office and the National Register is the official list of buildings, structures, objects, and sites recognized by the National Park Service on behalf of the Secretary of the Interior for their importance to local, state, or national history. Properties must retain their historic integrity, and may be recognized for their connections to American history, architecture, archaeology, engineering, or culture.
Authorized under the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the National Register is part of a national program to coordinate and support public and private efforts to identify, evaluate, and protect our historic and archaeological resources.
The National Register is administered by the National Park Service under the Secretary of the Interior. Properties listed in the National Register include districts, sites, buildings, structures and objects that are significant in American history, architecture, archaeology, engineering and culture. These resources contribute to an understanding of the historical and cultural foundation of the Nation.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
