I have included a recipe from Paula Dean (before her diabetes diagnosis) for a rich and flavorful Apple Cake. It was a hit years ago when I was working at the library. I would take special desserts to our board meetings as a small thank you. This recipe was requested often by a board member when we met.
K9 Paint Party Fundraiser
There will be a paint party fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. at the Lions Club Building. The party will raise funds for a K9 officer for the Barrackville Police Department. The painting will be on a 11x14 canvas using acrylic, it will be the American Flag Sky with trees silhouetted in the foreground. This is an easy painting, and all are encouraged to join, registration will be limited to 25 and will be $25 per person. Register at Barrackville2019@gmail.com to reserve a seat or call Diana at 304-376-1759. Please support this great cause!
Barrackville Town Council
The Barrackville Town Council meets at town hall on Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend.
Fairview Town Park Celebration
Sapp’s Hollow Band will be at the Fairview Town Park Saturday, Aug. 6 from 7 to 10 p.m. No fees for admittance but please bring your own chairs. Heavenly Hoagies Food truck will be there and Johnny’s Ice Cream, also. Other vendors are expected.
National Night Out
Barrackville Police Officers are sponsoring a National Night Out Aug. 2. The evening seeks to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Officers will be at the lot off 4th Street and Chestnut Street in the Camp from 5 to 6:30 pm and from 7 to 8:30 pm at the Bethesda Baptist Church Parking lot on Pike Street. The evening provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. A limited number of giveaways will be offered to those in attendance as supplies last. This is a great opportunity to meet and talk to officers, ask questions, check out equipment and even say Hi to Reudiger!
Prayers for a Good Neighbor
Keep Janice Tennant in your thoughts and prayers as she has taken a fall and has injured her back. Some friends and neighbors are keeping an eye on her and helping with errands and other household details. We hope Janice heals quickly and is back on her feet as soon as possible.
State Fair 4-H projects
It’s almost time for the WV State Fair, Aug. 11-20. 4-H projects that win a blue ribbon make an appearance at the Paw Paw Fair and then head on to the WV State Fair to be displayed. Gabe Mileto has one of the projects that will travel to Charleston this year. Gabe completed a Self-Determined Project through 4-H by presenting the Health Net crew and helicopter landing for his 4-H Club back in April. Through 4-H, yourh have opportunities to participate in fun, hands-on learning experiences in science, technology, agriculture, health, civic and community engagement, creative arts and much more. Other Barrackville Busy Bison club projects by Nicole Efaw, Franchesca Aloi, Evangeline Moore and Hayden Forman are going to the State Fair, as well. Congratulations!
Fairmont Knights of Columbus Big Bucks Bingo
Fairmont Knights of Columbus will host a Big Bucks Bingo on Sunday, July 31 at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Mary Lou Retton Drive. The event will feature 5 Early Bird Games at $35 each, 22 Bingo games at $100 each, Winner Take All, Tip Boards and 50/50 drawing. Doors open at Noon and Bingo games start at 1:30 P.M. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance by calling 304-366-7336. Public invited. $30 donation.
Sales tax holiday
The West Virginia State Sales Tax Holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 and will end at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8. The West Virginia State Sales Tax Holiday begins each year on the Friday before the first Sunday in August and ends the following Monday. During the holiday, certain clothing with a purchase price of $125 or less, certain school supplies with a purchase price of $50 or less, certain school instruction material with a purchase price of $20 or less, certain laptop and tablet computers with a purchase price of $500 or less are exempt from state sales tax. Visit the WV State Tax Department for more information.
Uncle Bob’s Apple Cake (Paula Dean)
HONEY GLAZE
1 cup confectioners’ sugar 2 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons milk
APPLE CAKE
3 cups granny smith apples, diced, about 2 apples 1 cup chopped walnuts, lightly toasted, 2 teaspoons vanilla extract, 2 teaspoons cinnamon, 1 teaspoon nutmeg, half teaspoon allspice
3 cups all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1 teaspoon salt, 1.5 cups sugar, 1 cup vegetable oil, 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened and 3 eggs
Glaze: Add all the ingredients to a small bowl and stir until smooth. Set the bowl aside.
Cake: Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F. Lightly grease a Bundt pan or tube pan. In a bowl, mix the apples, walnuts, vanilla, and spices together. In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda, and salt. Using an electric mixer beat the sugar, oil, butter, and eggs in a large bowl. Add in the dry ingredients and beat until completely combined. Fold in the apple mixture. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 1 hour and 30 minutes or until a tester inserted into the middle of the cake comes out clean. Allow the cake to fully cool in the pan, about 1 hour, and then turn it out onto a plate. Drizzle the apple cake with some of the honey glaze, serve and enjoy!
Town Hall contact info
Barrackville Town Hall P.O. Box 26, 716 Pike St., Barrackville, WV 26559. Phone 304-366-9372. Hours are Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.