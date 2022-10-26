Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and enjoying this beautiful weather we are having, not sure how long it will last but I plan on enjoying every minute we get!
I’d like to remind everyone that Monday, Oct. 31 is Halloween and will be observed in Rivesville 6-7:30 p.m. Households that are going to pass out candy be sure and have your porch light on, please do not trick or treat if you feel sick, stay outside, give others space while out collecting, younger children should be with their parents, older sibling or someone responsible. Older kids should be in groups of more than one. Motorists should be aware of the high number of pedestrians on the streets, please slow down and be alert.
Children should wear something reflective on their costumes, clothing or some kind of light. Please do not eat any candy until you get home and it is inspected. Wash your hands well before eating anything. Remember these are tips to keep everyone safe, and I pray everyone has a good time. Remember to say “ Trick or Treat” when you go to a door, so many folks like to hear the kids say that.
Rivesville residents, business owners, REMS, why aren’t the poles on main street getting decorated. Last year, the streets looked great with all the decorated poles, this year so far not so much. I really hope folks are just running behind. All you have to do is stop at town hall, fill out your form and pay the $25. A pole will be assigned to you and you can start decorating. Come on folks, let’s make main street beautiful. If the cost of the $25 is to much split it with someone.
Main Street Rivesville will hold a Holiday Craft and Vendor show on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be crafters, vendors, Matt’s Blues will provide music, food, gifts and giveaways. If you would like to set up and sell please contact Main Street Rivesville’s secretary at mainstreetrivesville@gmail.com for an application.
Mark your calendar for Dec. 17, which is the day of the Christmas parade and our visit from Santa. If anyone would like to participate in the parade please contact Frank Moore at 304-657-9121. Let’s make this the best parade ever!
REMS will hold their monthly PTO meeting on Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. in the school cafeteria. You don’t want to miss this one as there will be a pepperoni roll bake off and the guest speaker will be someone in law enforcement. I would like to commend the REMS PTO officers for all they do.
Are you up for some Halloween fun, if so why don’t you take the family and go to Grant Town this Saturday, Oct. 29 for the “Grant Town Spooktacular” featuring games, food, music, pumpkin decorating, trunk or treat and more. The hours are 1-5 p.m. at 110 Ballah Ave. This event is sponsored by the Grant Town EMS. What a fun afternoon!
The Haunting of Grant Town will take place from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. There will be a haunted house, a haunted trail and a hay ride, this event is sponsored by GT EMS.
There will be a clothing giveaway on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m.-Noon at the Pumpkin Center Church of Christ located at Darrah Lane 1/2 mile North of Fairview on U.S. Route 218. There will be clothing available for men, women and children.
There will be an elimination dinner on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Baxter Fire Hall beginning at 6 p.m., text 304-816-6276 for more information, the cost is $20 per person.
A dinner will be held at the Fairview Senior Center on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 from 4-7 p.m, all Veterans in attendance will be honored. The meal will be soup, salad and dessert and the cost is by donation, proceeds from this dinner will benefit the Fairview food pantry. Those attending the dinner will receive a painted bowl while supplies last.
I now have the W.V. DNR calendars, the cost is $10, give me a call at 304-77-0540 to purchase one. The proceeds from the calendars support the Relay for Life survivors dinner.
Birthday wishes
Judy Shell, Stanis Martin, Joe Ramage, Gary Boyce, Michelle Sigley, Marci Merrifield Tapping, Victor Herron and last but not least my middle son Travis will turn 40 years old on Saturday! It always shocks me when I say I have a child 40, gee I’m not much past 40 myself(ha, ha) I hope you have a wonderful day son and enjoy turning 40, BTW it’s just a number.
If you have any news you would like to share give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Until next time please drive safe, we love our kids!
Everyone have a safe and Happy Halloween.
Let’s gooo Mountaineers!
