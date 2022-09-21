Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and enjoying this fall-like weather we are having. According to the calendar, fall officially starts on Thursday, Sept. 22. The days are going to get shorter and shorter but before you know it they will start getting longer. I may be wrong but I think once winter begins we gain a minute each day.
Mark your calendars Rivesville residents for Oct. 31 because Halloween will be observed from 6-7:30 p.m. If you want to participate in passing out treats leave your porch light on.
Rivesville Elementary-Middle School PTO is proud to present the Ram’s Fall 5k Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Paw Paw Fairgrounds beginning at 9 a.m.. The cost is $20 for registration. The deadline to sign-up is Friday, Oct. 7. Sign up now by visiting QRCO.DE/Rams5K. Clutter Farms will provide concessions. Age categories are Grade School-13 and under, High School 14-18, Open Class 19-54 and Master Class 55-plus.
A reminder for all Fairmont Retirees the monthly luncheon is being held today at SayBoy restaurant at 1 p.m., for any questions call Bonnie Kelley at 304-282-48925
If you are out and about this weekend there are a few things you may want to check in on:
Sept. 24: Fairview Volunteer Fire Department will hold their pizza, sandwich and salad sale from 3-60 p.m. They have a new pork barbecue sandwich as well. Call 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905 to place your order, you won’t be disappointed.
Sept. 23-24: Meadowdale United Methodist Church/H&H Chapel will hold a yard sale on Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. This event will take place at 141 Mt. Harmony Rd.
Sept. 24: A Craft and Vendor show will be held at Everlasting Covenant Church from 9 a.m.-2 p.m There will be hot dogs, pepperoni rolls, goods from local crafters and vendors. The church is located at 17 Everlasting Covenant Dr.
Oct. 8: Craft and Vendor Event at the Knights of Columbus. There will be 40 plus Crafters and Vendors from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be served by Heavenly Hoagies Food Truck.
Oct. 16: There will be a basket bingo held at the Grant Town Community Building. Tickets are available at the Grant Town Municipal Building.
If there are any girls in the Fairview or Grant Town area who are interested in joining Girl Scouts there is a new troop forming. The meetings will be held Thursdays after school at the Fairview Public Library at 4 p.m. Contact Terrie Boros-Bowers for more information.
Birthday Wishes
Michelle Swiger, Bonnie Kelley, Wanda Poling, Lisa Kuzniar, Bobbi Dunningham.
I hope your day is blessed.
Please send me any news you have to roxannsmith3@yahoo.com or 304-777-0540.
Please drive safe we love our kids.
Let’s gooo Bucs and Mountaineers!
