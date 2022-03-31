Spring is here hopefully. My neighbor and I took a walk into the forest area behind our house and found a huge stand of mini daffodils. There were waves and waves of them roaming over the hills. The old homesteads have so many old heirloom plants that are hardy and bloom year after year, it is a gift to happen upon these cheery little flowers!
Boot Drive
Support the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival by dropping a couple of dollars in our ‘boot’ this Saturday, April 2. We will be in front of Town Hall from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. All proceeds will support activities produced during the First Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival June 18.
New Eatery in Barrackville
Coming soon to Barrackville — Goodfella’s Bistro and Catering. If you take a quick look to your left when entering Barrackville from Route 250 you can see a glimpse of the entrance located in the old Exxon garage. They will have daily specials and will be open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday leaving Saturday and Sunday open for catering. Mike Coleman is proprietor and Mike Core is an excellent cook with a great reputation as he was the cook originally from Backwoods Grill and Aquarium Lounge offering good home cooked food. T-shirts are available by contacting Mike Coleman at a cost of $20. More information will be forthcoming as an opening date is decided.
Monumental Cemetery
Monumental Cemetery mowing will soon be starting and the decorations and flowers that are on the ground should be removed so that the mowers can weed eat next to the stones and markers. The decoration on the markers or in vases are best. Anyone wanting to help with the cost of maintenance and mowing may do so by remitting donations to Monumental Cemetery, 648 Monumental Rd. Fairmont WV 26554. It is our desire to do the best job of caring for the memorials of our loved ones. We are grateful for all the donations.
Covered Bridge Festival meeting
The next meeting of the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival will be on Tuesday, April 12 at 6 p.m. at the Lions Community Building. Please attend if you can assist in any way. Help is needed the day of the festival even if you are unable to make any of the meetings. Email Barrackville2019@gmail.com for more information.
Barrackville Town Council Meeting
The next meeting of the Barrackville Town Council will be on Tuesday, April 5 at 7 p.m. at the Town Hall on Pike Street. This is an open meeting and all residents are encouraged to attend.
Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt
Barrackville Lions Club will sponsor an Easter Egg hunt on Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m.
Bring the kids Saturday morning at 10 a.m. to the Church of Christ upper parking lot to register for the Easter egg hunt. They will use the lots at the school and at Barrackville United Methodist Church to divide age groups for the hunt. Guests will register and be directed to the appropriate age group. For more information contact Pat Whitescarver at 304-366-5558.
Paint party fundraiser
Register for a paint party to support the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival. Saturday, May 14 at 2 p.m. at the Lions Community Center on Pike Street. Subject will be spring boots and tulips. Register at Barrackville2019@gmail.com. Canvas will be 11x14 and $25 donation at the door accepted cash or check made out to the Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society.
PTO Book Fair
Barrackville PTO is presenting a Book Fair, April 4-8. This will be held at the Barrackville Church of Christ. More information will be sent home with students soon and the PTO is in need of volunteers, contact any PTO member. Book fair will be held Monday, April 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, April 5 from 8-11 a.m., then 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8-11 a.m.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Wednesday.
